"You don't want a walkover into the final of a Grand Slam" - Alex de Minaur takes a dig at Nick Kyrgios after reaching 2023 Australian Open R4

Alex de Minaur might have targeted compatriot Nick Kyrgios in saying that he does not want to reach a Grand Slam final by receiving a walkover.

De Minaur defeated Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-1 in two hours and eight minutes in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Saturday (January 21). He reached the last 16 in Melbourne for the second time in his career, having lost to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round in 2022. The Aussie also extended his head-to-head lead against Bonzi to 3-0.

De Minaur registered his first win of the 2023 season by beating Rafael Nadal in the United Cup. He is now set to face nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the fourth round on Monday.

In a press conference after Saturday's match, the World No. 24 appeared to take a sly dig at Kyrgios. He stated that he didn't want a walkover to reach a Grand Slam final.

He might have been referring to last year's Wimbledon when Nadal withdrew due to an injury before the semifinals. This resulted in Kyrgios getting a direct entry into his first-ever Major Finals, where he lost to Djokovic.

"These are the matches you want to be playing. You don't want a walkover into the final of a Grand Slam," de Minaur said. "You want to be playing the best in the world. That's what I've got. I'm going to probably have the best in the world in front of me, and I'm ready for the battle. I want to take it to them and show them what I'm made of, you know, in the biggest of stages and just test myself out there and really take it to them."

Alex de Minaur hopes to make it as difficult as possible for Novak Djokovic in 2023 Australian Open R4

Alex de Minaur during the 2023 Australian Open

Alex de Minaur acknowledges the challenge that awaits him in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open. He will face Novak Djokovic for a spot in the quarterfinals. In a press conference, the 22nd seed stated that he would be fired up against "one of the best players in the world" on Monday.

"I'm not going to read into too much of that injury. Ultimately, he's one of the best players in the world, and I'm just going to have to take it to him and not shy away from the occasion," Alex de Minaur said. "I'm going to make sure to make it as tough as I can and just bring the recent experience I've had on court and how I've been feeling."

"Just ultimately, it's not shying away from the opportunity and the occasion. I mean, these are the matches I want. It's going to be exciting. I will get fired up, get the crowd behind me, and I'll definitely have a good time," he added.

Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the third round.

