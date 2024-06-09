Iga Swiatek won her third consecutive French Open title following her win over Jasmine Paolini in the final on Saturday, June 8. The Pole's psychologist Daria Abramowicz, however, wants to keep things realistic, opining that her losses would come eventually.

Swiatek came into the French Open in exceptional form, having previously won the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. She lost only one set throughout the French Open, which was against Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Swiatek dropped only 17 games in the remaining five matches combined and claimed her fifth Grand Slam title. Even with such an extraordinary run, the World No. 1's psychologist Abramowicz wants to keep her grounded and in check with reality.

“I keep things realistically. My narrative was also like ‘The losses will come. You will eventually lose, maybe in a moment you don’t expect,’" Abramowicz said as quoted by Tennis Majors.

"But the most important thing is something else: whether you win or lose, you leave your whole mind, body and heart on court. You need to look at yourself in the mirror and say I did my best. It might not be enough but you did your best so there’s no regrets. Regret is an anchor that keeps us in the past: it’s the if,” she added.

Iga Swiatek is on a 21-match win streak at the French Open

Iga Swiatek's quality on Paris' clay has been unmatched in the past three years. She has won 21 matches on the trot which has helped her win three titles consecutively.

With her win at the 2024 French Open, Swiatek set several records. She is tied third with Justine Henin on the list of most Roland Garros titles won (4) by a woman in the Open era. Chris Evert's tally of seven titles tops the list and she is followed by Steffi Graf, who won six times.

Moreover, with the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open titles won in the same season, Iga Swiatek has become only the second woman to win all three titles in the same year, replicating Serena Williams in 2013.

The Pole will enter the grass-court season with a 45-4 win-loss record so far in the 2024 season. Swiatek's first tournament on the surface is the Berlin Ladies Open. It will be her very first appearance in the WTA 500 event.