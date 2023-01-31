"Youngsters are coming and a 25-year-old now has to deliver" - Time running out for Alexander Zverev to win a Grand Slam, feels Boris Becker

Alexander Zverev has returned to action after recovering from an ankle ligament injury he picked up during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open. After being on the sidelines for seven months, the German has been forced to start from scratch on his return to the tennis courts.

The 25-year-old's comeback did not go as planned, as he suffered defeats against Jiri Lehecka and Taylor Fritz at the inaugural United Cup. His 2023 Australian Open campaign was also subpar, bowing out of the tournament in the second round following defeat to Michael Mmoh. He has now dropped to No. 14 in the latest ATP rankings.

Zverev is yet to win a Grand Slam title in his career. His best record at a Major came at the 2020 US Open, where he finished as the runner-up. While he hopes to return to his best following his latest injury setback and challenge for the sport's biggest titles, he will have added competition from tennis' latest young sensations.

Former player Boris Becker, in an interview with Eurosport, suggested that the rapid rise of youngsters like Carlos Alcaraz might force Zverev out of the picture in the future.

"Sascha [Alexander Zverev] has been injured for seven months now, so it will take another seven before he's where he was 14 months ago. That's an eternity in sport and the locker room doesn't sleep. Carlos Alcaraz hardly had a match until 14 months ago won, then he became number one in the world. Youngsters are coming and a 25 or 26-year-old now has to deliver because all too often you don't get the chance anymore," Boris Becker opined.

The 55-year-old emphasized that Zverev can get back to his best as he has the right mentality.

"It's going to be a long way back. I think it's possible because he has the right attitude. However, it will be more difficult than two or three years ago. Sascha needs patience, has to play tournaments," he added.

Alexander Zverev to take part in 2023 Rotterdam Open

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev will travel to the Netherlands to take part in the 2023 Rotterdam Open. Following a disappointing 2023 Australian Open campaign, the 25-year-old will be keen to make a mark at the ATP 500 tournament, which commences on February 11.

Speaking about his performance in Melbourne this year, the German stated that he was not at his best physical best yet.

"Physically I'm not where I need to be yet, which makes it difficult to play with the best," Zverev told Eurosport.

The 25-year-old defeated Juan Pablo Varillas in five sets at Melbourne Park before being eliminated by Michael Mmoh in the second round.

Poll : 0 votes