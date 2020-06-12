'Your attitude matters' - Borg explains why Djokovic is less popular than Federer & Nadal

Bjorn Borg gave his reasons for why Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are more popular than Novak Djokovic.

Borg also said that Nadal, Federer and Djokovic's achievements should not be compared.

Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal during the 2019 Laver Cup

When Bjorn Borg completed his rich haul of six titles on the hallowed claycourts of Roland Garros in 1981, it seemed like he had created an insurmountable record. But then a long-haired, pirate pants-clad teenager called Rafael Nadal came along from Majorca, and he embarked on a run of such staggering dominance at the French Open that it defied belief.

With 12 titles on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Rafael Nadal has won the highest number of titles at a single Slam in tennis history. Even Bjorn Borg, who himself is considered one of the best claycourters of all time, is fascinated by the astonishing numbers - as well as amazing humility - that Nadal has displayed throughout his career.

Borg is a huge fan of the achievements and personalities of both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, but is especially impressed by Nadal's playing style. With admiration oozing from his voice, the Swedish great admitted in a chat with Spanish publication Marca that he would love to play a game with the southpaw.

"I would have liked to play a game with Nadal on the ground. I also really liked playing on that surface," Bjorn Borg said.

There will be no one like Rafael Nadal on clay: Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg presents the French Open trophy to Rafael Nadal in 2014

Bjorn Borg, who inspired a generation of budding players with his relentless style of play, heaped lavish praise on the modern-day claycourt supremo. Rafael Nadal has won the French Open 12 times from 15 appearances, and has twice been handed the trophy by the Swede himself.

Nadal has put together a record that will likely stand the test of time, and Borg admitted as much.

"His ground records are incredible," the Swede said. "There will be no one like him on that surface in history. As long as he keeps playing, Rafa will always be the number one favorite to take Roland Garros."

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been great ambassadors for tennis: Bjorn Borg

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are great ambassadors for the sport

Borg also gave his opinion on the contentious issue of Novak Djokovic being less popular than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, despite having reigned at the top for most of the last decade.

The Serb has been racking up the numbers faster than anybody, and is currently just two short of Rafael Nadal's tally of 19 Slams and three short of Roger Federer's 20. Yet, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are revered by fans way more than Novak Djokovic - something that is underlined further by the fact that the Swiss has won the ATP Fans' Favorite award 17 times.

The Swede chose to attribute that to the attitude and promotional work of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"First, they spent more time at the top, and that makes them special," Borg said. "And then, in addition to being a great champion and playing good games, your attitude matters and what you do off the track. I think Rafa and Roger have done a great promotion of tennis."

Big 4 should not be compared to each other: Bjorn Borg

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Bjorn Borg talked highly about all the champions ruling men's tennis right now - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and even Andy Murray. The 64-year-old stated that mere Grand Slam numbers cannot decide who the best among them is, and that they have all done wonders for the sport in their own inimitable way.

Instead of pitting them against each other, they should all be praised for their efforts, according to Borg.

"I would not like to be alone with one," he said. "In fact, apart from Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, I would not forget Andy Murray. All four have won a lot and it is difficult to start comparing them now to decide which is the best."

When asked to choose his favorite from the Big 3, Bjorn Borg stressed on the sizzling matchups that they have created with each other - which makes watching all of them immensely enjoyable.

"I like all three," Borg said. "People are drawn to watching them play and the rivalry they maintain. Their endings are all exciting."

That said, the Swede also acknowledged that the three champions are nearing the end of their respective careers. According to the Swede, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas look like the best bets to take over from the famed troika - but after a few years.

"I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have a few more years of tennis left, but not many more. All three will be remembered for what they have done on the track but also outside. Although the day will come when the new generation will take over with Tsitsipas, Zverev..."

Novak Djokovic can end with highest number of Slams: Bjorn Borg

Novak Djokovic won the 2020 Australian Open title

Bjorn Borg did also admit that Novak Djokovic looks likely to end up with the highest number of Slams. The Serb started the year by winning his eighth title at the Australian Open, and seems highly motivated and hungry to add more Major trophies to his cabinet.

"I also think that he (Novak Djokovic) has many options to be number one in titles because of the way he is playing lately. It is an interesting fight," Borg said.