"Your dad invited me for a drink" - Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother Julia jogs Greek's memory on how she met his father Apostolos

Stefanos Tsitsipas interviewed his mother Julia Apostoli on the occasion of Mother's Day on May 12. Among other things, Julia talked about how Tsitsipas' father Apostolos asked her out for a drink and their love story began.

Tsitsipas has been doing vlogs for a very long time but his latest YouTube video was very special. On the occasion of Mother's Day, he interviewed his mother on the Tennis Channel.

Tsitsipas' father Apostolos was a member of the Greek national soccer team. He studied sports science at a university in Athens and developed a career in tennis. He provided tennis coaching and even mentored his son to great heights.

Tsitsipas' mother Julia was a pro tennis player, most famous for playing in the doubles format. Her achievements include a gold medal at the Friendship Games in 1984.

Julia answered several questions during the interview with her son. One of which was how she met Tsitsipas' dad. She explained how the couple met at the Athens Tennis Club.

"You know very well how we met. We met in Athens Club, one of the most beautiful tennis clubs in Europe. Apostolos, your dad invited me for a drink and that's how, slowly, it was the beginning," Julia said.

Further, she explained that she appreciates two qualities in men - Generosity and humor. Julia also mentioned that Tsitsipas possesses these two qualities.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother Julia was affected deeply by the death of her father Sergei Salnikov

Stefanos Tsitsipas with his parents.

Stefanos Tsitsipas asked his mother a question that would require deep pondering.

“When did you realize you were no longer a child?” he asked

Julia Apostoli reflected on the question and answered:

“When my father died. I was 18 years old, I realized.”

Tsitsipas’ mother Julia was blessed with sporting genetics. She explained during the interview that she was set to be a diver but fortune made her a tennis player.

She was born to an athletic father but he was not a tennis player. Sergei Salnikov, Julia’s father was a soccer player for the Soviet Association football national team. Salnikov is a gold medalist at the 1956 Summer Olympics.

Similarly Tsitspas, the Greek tennis star has been blessed with sporting genes. His parents possess experience of playing sports at a certain level.

Currently, Tsitsipas is playing in the 2024 Italian Open in Rome. The sixth-seed defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 in the second round. He will take on Cameron Norrie in the third round on Monday, May 13.