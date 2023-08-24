"Your legacy of single-handedly destroying full fifth sets in slams will live on in perpetuity" - Tennis fans react to John Isner's retirement news

American veteran John Isner recently announced his retirement from tennis after the upcoming 2023 US Open.

Isner, 38, turned professional almost two decades ago, in 2007. Since then, the American has won 16 career singles titles on the tour. His best Grand Slam result came at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. He also attained his career-high ranking of No. 8 soon after his Wimbledon success in 2018.

John Isner, who recently lost in the first round of the Cincinnati Open, turned to social media to announce the news of his upcoming retirement. The American added that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family. He said that the 2023 US Open would be his last tournament on the tour.

"After 17+ years on the ⁦@atptour⁩, it’s time to say goodbye to professional tennis. This transition won’t be easy but I’m looking forward to every second of it with my amazing family. The ⁦@usopen will be my final event. Time to lace ‘em up one last time," Isner tweeted.

Tennis fans turned to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news. Some of the fans even lightheartedly made fun of his height.

"your legacy of single-handedly destroying full fifth sets in slams will live on in perpetuity.You’ve shown the tennis world that having zero athletic talent but freakishly overactive human growth hormones is more than enough," a fan tweeted.

Another fan showered praise on Isner and even called him "arguably the greatest server" of the game.

"One of THE nicest guys on tour! Arguably the greatest server we've ever seen and will forever be remembered for winning the longest match in the history of Tennis. Thanks for everything @JohnIsner a true class act both on and off court, wishing you all the best buddy," the fan wrote.

Below are a few more reactions:

John Isner played the longest match in the history of tennis

John Isner played the longest professional tennis match in the history of the game. The American was up against Nicolas Mahut in the first round of the 2010 Wimbledon Championships.

The match began on June 22 and eventually ended on June 24. The actual match lasted just a little over 11 hours, with Isner finally winning. The final set alone took more than eight hours to finish. The final score read 6–4, 3–6, 6–7(7-9), 7-6(7-3), 70-68. This match is the longest professional tennis match in the history of the sport.

John Isner also played in the third-longest match in the history of the game. In the 2018 semifinals at Wimbledon, against Kevin Anderson, the match lasted more than six hours. Anderson ended up winning 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-7(9), 6-4, 26-24.