Andy Roddick has paid tribute to James Buffett following the American singer-songwriter's death.

Buffett's death was announced on Friday, September 1, through a statement posted on his website. However, details of where he passed away or the cause of death were not revealed. He was 76 years old.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement read.

Buffett is best known for his tropical rock music, with the 1970s hit Margaritaville being his most famous work. During the course of his career, he has released over 30 albums, with eight being certified gold and nine certified as either platinum or multiplatinum.

After the news of his demise was made public, former American World No. 1 Andy Roddick took to social media to pay tribute to his late friend.

"We will miss you Jimmy Buffett. We lost one of the good ones. I will always appreciate your support of Andy Roddick Foundation. Your legacy will live on in so many great ways. RIP my friend," he stated.

Andy Roddick on taking up coaching: "The kids would have to be grown up"

Andy Roddick at the US Open in 2022.

Andrew Roddick had a largely successful tennis career, during which he won one Grand Slam title - the 2003 US Open. He finished as the runner-up at Majors four times, losing to Roger Federer on all occasions — Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, and 2009, and the US Open in 2006.

Roddick retired from the sport after the 2012 New York Major and has since focused on his work at the Andy Roddick Foundation. He has been seen on the court for various exhibition events besides his stints at the World TeamTennis and the Champions Series.

While the 41-year-old has never taken up the role of a tennis coach so far, he is open to the idea in the future, after his kids grow up.

"The kids would have to be grown up to where if I left for two weeks they wouldn’t really notice I was gone. So that’s ten years away. If there are still no winners, and there’s a guy you can help and maybe you break your own curse? That’d be interesting. I want someone to do it," he said in an interview with GQ Sports.