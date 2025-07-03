"Your obsession with Emma Raducanu is slightly creepy" - Fans slam Nick Kyrgios as Aussie's appreciation for Brit amid Wimbledon backfires

Nick Kyrgios' appreciation for Emma Raducanu after the Brit's second-round win at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships didn't go down too well with several tennis fans. Raducanu defeated former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the grass Major.

On Wednesday, July 2, Raducanu registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over 2023 Wimbledon champion Vondrousova to seal her progress to the third round at SW19. Not long after the Brit's victory, Kyrgios took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Radacanu (sic) ❄️"

The post came in the aftermath of several comments Nick Kyrgios made about Emma Raducanu while working for Talksport. One of those comments was a rather mischievous one, through which the Australian suggested that ATP stars Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz are in a "love triangle" with the former WTA No. 10.

These developments led many tennis fans to believe that Kyrgios is 'obsessed' with Raducanu. Subsequently, the fans used X (formerly Twitter) to lambast the men's singles runner-up at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

"Your obsession with Raducanu is slightly creepy mate," one fan wrote.

"Leave her alone," commented another.

"Way out of your league son," opined one.

"Can't even spell her name," added another.

"@carlosalcaraz he wants your girl bro," yet another fan playfully weighed in.

Despite the mischievous remarks about Raducanu, Kyrgios recently also empathized with the Brit over her stalker controversy.

Nick Kyrgios shared his thoughts on Emma Raducanu being prone to threats from stalkers and bettors

Nick Kyrgios (Source: Getty)

Speaking to Talksport, Nick Kyrgios acknowledged the dangers that young players like Emma Raducanu are exposed to, particularly from stalkers and bettors. Earlier this year, during her second-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Emma Raducanu was brought to tears after noticing a man who had displayed fixated behavior towards her previously. The Brit experienced a panic attack as well, and went on to lose the match.

"It really is hard, for someone like Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu, who won a Grand Slam at a young age. And what comes with that is a lot of sponsorships, a lot of brand deals, but also a lot of crazy people. Stalkers, people that are betting on her... it's a lot for her to have on her shoulders in this day and age," Kyrgios said.

Raducanu's next challenge at Wimbledon is a daunting one; a third-round clash against reigning World No. 1 and three-time Major champion Aryna Sabalenka.

