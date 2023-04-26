"Your opinion is not gospel" - Tennis fans storm to Iga Swiatek's defense after Rennae Stubbs' podcast co-host says World No. 1 is 'not fun to watch'

Iga Swiatek's fans came out strong in her defense after The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast co-host and Racquet co-founder Caitlin Thompson opined that the World No. 1 is "not fun to watch" on the court. Thompson expressed her views in a discussion with Stubbs herself on the latest episode of their podcast after Swiatek's Stuttgart title victory over the weekend.

Thompson reflected on a recent comparison made between Swiatek and former World No. 1 Justine Henin, opining that the difference between the two players is that Henin was 'fun to watch' while Swiatek is not an entertaining player.

"Is Iga Swiatek this generation's Justine Henin? And Justine Henin was my favorite player of all time. The difference is that Henin was fun to watch and I don't think Iga is that fun to watch. She's okay," Thompson said on the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

Reacting to the same, fans criticized Thompson for her comments and stormed to Swiatek's defense.

"Newsflash to all self important tennis people: just because u personally don’t enjoy watching someone play, doesn’t make them “not fun to watch”. your opinion is not gospel, please have some humility," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan expressed their belief that Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are the two most entertaining players to watch currently.

"I often agree with @caitlin_thomps on things tennis, but on this I strongly disagree; I find Iga to be one of the two most fun to watch current players (the other is Alcaraz). Iga’s game is dynamic and smart, kinetic and creative, her athletic skills unmatched," read another tweet.

Sam Kam @SamKamPix @shetookthem I often agree with @caitlin_thomps on things tennis, but on this I strongly disagree; I find Iga to be one of the two most fun to watch current players (the other is Alcaraz). Iga's game is dynamic and smart, kinetic and creative, her athletic skills unmatched.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to podcast host Caitlin Thompson's comments on Iga Swiatek's game:

1GA Daily | Izz | @shetookthem @bailey_bubu Like I said before, everyone has their favourites and can have a different opinion. It's just the way she always talks about her, her tone. And can't give her credit when needed

Jason Connor @jasontconnor



Her movement.

Her defense.

Her point construction and changing directions.

Her sliding.



Jason Connor @jasontconnor

Her movement.

Her defense.

Her point construction and changing directions.

Her sliding.

Like what are they watching if they think she's not fun to watch?

M @followdaisy @shetookthem "Not fun to watch", but her match highlights have the highest number of views 🙃

lena @shipvillaneve @shetookthem when they run out of technical feedback they have to pick random things to criticize you for like "aesthetics" and "fun for watching"

After winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Swiatek will bid for her maiden Madrid Open title starting this week.

Iga Swiatek reveals what she will focus on for success at Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek competes at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023.

The 2023 Madrid Open is only the second time that Iga Swiatek will compete at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. She missed the tournament last year due to workload management in the build-up to the French Open.

Now that she is set to play the tournament after winning the Stuttgart title in indoor clay-court conditions, Swiatek feels she will need to particularly focus on getting used to the altitude on the outdoor clay courts in Madrid.

"I don't have a lot of experience here, but the main thing I think it's having control in the altitude. That's what I'm going to focus on," Iga Swiatek said in a press conference ahead of her first match.

Swiatek will face either Julia Grabher or Viktoriya Tomova in her tournament opener in the second round later this week.

