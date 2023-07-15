"Your resilience and comeback are huge inspiration" - Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova & others congratulate Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to win the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles final, capping off an exciting two weeks of tennis on their side of the draw.

The unseeded Czech recovered from a slow start to win the opening set decisively, and despite a brief setback in the second, she maintained her cool to win her first Grand Slam title.

Vondrousova found herself revelling in an astonishing victory on one of the biggest stages. By accomplishing this feat, she etched her name as the first unseeded female champion of the grass-court Major in the Open Era.

Many players and celebrities congratulated Marketa Vondrousova following this, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Pole said on Twitter that Vondrousova's resilience and comeback from injuries are huge inspirations, before jokingly telling her to show her coach's tattoo.

"Amazing tournament Marketa! Congratulations. Your resilience and combacks after injuries are huuuuge inspiration. Just show us you coach tattoo!" Swiatek wrote.

Petra Kvitova, Vondrousova's compatriot and two-time Grand Slam winner, said it was a huge moment for her colleague and for Czech tennis. She also sent her condolences to runner-up Ons Jabeur.

"Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory. And Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure," Kvitova wrote.

Ana Ivanovic also chimed in, congratulating the 24-year-old on a "well-deserved" victory and encouraging Ons Jabeur that she too will win a Grand Slam title one day.

"Despite a strong start, @Ons_Jabeur faced difficulties executing her strategy against Vondrousova's strong & varied game. Congrats to Marketa #Vondrousova for a well-deserved victory. Also hats off Ons - you’ll make it one day! Keep shining," Ivanovic wrote.

Daria Saville was also quick to congratulate Marketa Vondrousova and praise her comeback from her injuries.

"Shattered for Ons… but what a come back for Marketa from all her injuries! Congrats Marketa!!" she wrote.

Billie Jean King weighed in as well, saying:

"Congratulations to Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 #Wimbledon. Women's Singles champion!"

Boris Becker showered Vondrousova with congratulations, writing:

"Congratulations Marketa!"

"After everything I have been through, it's amazing I can stand here and hold this" - Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova pictured with the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Marketa Vondrousova said in her victory speech that it was "amazing" to be holding the Wimbledon trophy - the Venus Rosewater Dish - after all she had been through.

"After everything I have been through, I had a cast last time, it's amazing I can stand here and hold this. Tennis is crazy. I don't know how I've done it," she said, adding, "The comebacks are not easy you never know what to expect. I was hoping I could comeback to this level and now I am here."

She then congratulated her opponent Ons Jabeur, saying:

"Ons congratulations, you are such an inspiration to all of us. I hope you will win one day, you are an amazing person."

Following her remarkable title run at the Major in the British capital, Vondrousova, currently the World No. 42, will make an ascent into the top 10 of the WTA rankings.