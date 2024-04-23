Yuki Bhambri-Albano Olivetti clinch ATP 250 BMW Open men’s doubles title

In a welcome news for the Indian Tennis fans, Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti won the ATP 250 BMW Open in Munich, Germany on Sunday. Yuki-Albano edged past Jan-Lennard Struff and Andreas Mies of Germany 7-6(6) 7-6(5) in the final to clinch the men's doubles title. The contest lasted an hour and 51 minutes.

The Indian-French duo were outstanding throughout the competition. Earlier, they had beaten Austria’s Alexander Erler and Lucas Mielder 6-1, 6-7, 10-7 in the semi-finals. In the quarter-finals, they crushed the American duo Robert Galloway and Evan King 6-3, 6-3.

Yuki Bhambri and French partner Albano Olivetti, who won their first ATP doubles title together, began the campaign with a 4-6, 7-6, 10-6 win over Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the first round.

Yuki and Albano had advanced to the semi-finals of the Marrakech Open last month after knocking out third seeds Nicholas Barrientos and Rafael Matos with a scoreline of 7-6(5) 6-7 10-7. Their inspiring campaign, however, came to a close in the semi-final.

Interestingly, it was Austria’s pair of Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, who had knocked Yuki-Albano out of the competition. The Indo-French pair had lost the grueling last-four stage match 5-7, 6-3, 7-10 in the ATP 250 event.

“It's always a nice feeling winning a title of any kind”- Yuki Bhambri

Indian star Yuki Bhambri expressed his delight following the ATP 250 BMW Open triumph. Sharing his thoughts on winning the second ATP tour title, here’s what he said:

"It's always a nice feeling winning a title of any kind. That's obviously what I work towards, to try and get better and to win tournaments. So, nice to win my second Tour title, almost 10 or 11 months from now (after the first), and to do it on different surfaces, very very happy with that."

With that win, Bhambri rose to a career-best ranking of 54, while his French partner moved up to number 45.

