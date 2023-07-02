Yuki Bhambri creates history by winning his maiden ATP title

Yuki Bhambri created history by winning his maiden ATP title in Spain on Sunday, July 2. The Indian player won the men's doubles title at the ATP Mallorca Open. He partnered with Lloyd Harris of South Africa to lift the trophy.

Bhambri also became the first Indian to win a title at Mallorca Open. The final of the grass-court tournament witnessed the Indo-South African pair defeat the Dutch-Austrian pair of Robin Hasse and Philipp Oswald in straight sets. Also, Harris became the first South African to win a title on an ATP tour since Raven Klassen.

In fact, the Indo-South African pair had a great ride throughout the tournament. Despite being first-time partners, the pair managed to lift the title without dropping a set.

The tournament began on June 24 and ran until July 1. The Bhambri and Harris duo began their tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over the Austrian pair of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler. The duo got past the fourth seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

The duo faced a tough fight against the top seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the semi-final. The second set went to a tie-break, but the Indo-South African pair won it 7-2. This was sweet revenge for the Indian star as the Santiago-Edouard pair had knocked him out of the French Open earlier this year.

In the final, they defeated Haase and Oswald by 6-3, 6-4 to lift the title. The champions of the open will split the €48,380 prize money.

Yuki Bhambri achieves career-best ranking

Yuki Bhambri has achieved a career-best ranking in men's doubles with his maiden ATP title at Mallorca. The Indian will move to the 58th rank because of the title. Earlier, his doubles career-best ranking was 73, and he was ranked 75 before the Mallorca Open.

Notably, the 30-year-old could not make it to the Wimbledon main draw in 2023.

