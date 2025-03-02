Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP 500 doubles title at Dubai Tennis Championship 2025 [Watch]

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri and Australian Alexei Popyrin registered a famous victory in the men’s doubles final event at the 2025 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship trophy.

Bhambri and Popyrin stunned second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in a thrilling final, clinching victory with a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6(12), 10-8 scoreline; in the finale, the pair of Bhambri and Popyrin buried away all the break points they got.

This victory marks Yuki Bhambri's maiden ATP 500 title. Teaming up for the first time, Bhambri and Alexei Popyrin made a dream debut by clinching the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship trophy on Saturday.

After a grueling one-hour and 51-minute battle, Bhambri is set to climb the latest ATP Rankings on Monday. Meanwhile, alongside Popyrin—who competed in his first-ever ATP Tour doubles final—the duo surged to No. 14 in the PIF ATP Doubles Teams Rankings.

Second seeds Heliovaara and Patten were aiming for their sixth tour-level title as a duo. However, despite being the No. 1 team in the PIF ATP Doubles Teams Rankings, they failed to convert any of the four match points they earned in the second-set tiebreak.

Bhambri joins Indian greats with Dubai doubles title

Yuki Bhambri becomes the fourth Indian men’s tennis player to win the Dubai Tennis Championships double tournament.

Indian tennis greats Mahesh Bhupathi, Rohan Bopana and Leander Paes had held the title multiple times before Bhambri’s triumph.

After the match, Bhambri praised his partner

“Alexei is an incredible player. We all know how strong he is in singles, but I believe he has a great doubles career ahead of him as well,” he was quoted as saying to atptour.com

Bhambri's partner, Popyrin, expressed his gratitude, saying,

“Winning here is special—I grew up playing at the Aviation Club. Huge thanks to Yuki for being an incredible mentor in doubles.”

