“Zero care for the players' welfare” – Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill slams ATP over Italian’s late finish at Paris Masters

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill recently slammed the ATP over scheduling woes at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Sinner took on Mackenzie McDonald at the Accor Arena's center court on Wednesday, November 1. He walked out as a winner after a gruelling battle that lasted for two hours and 16 minutes.

Having dropped the opening set in a tiebreak, Sinner produced a spirited fightback and secured the second set to draw level. He converted all nine points at the net and kept his serve unchallenged throughout the second set.

The 20-year-old carried forward the momentum into the deciding set and unsettled McDonald's serve. He defeated McDonald with a 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-1 scoreline to set up a pre-quarterfinal battle with Alex de Minaur on Thursday.

Sinner has less than 24 hours to rest, analyze his first-set performance against McDonald and devise a strategy for de Minaur.

Darren Cahill took to social media to highlight the same. He expressed his disappointment over the late-night conclusions in Paris.

"2.45 am. Happy for the Jannik Sinner win but zero care for the players' welfare with Paris schedule," the former World No. 22 wrote on Instagram.

"I just have to try to sleep and recover, we'll see how I feel tomorrow" - Jannik Sinner

After his win over Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Paris Masters, Jannik Sinner mentioned it's usually tough to play after midnight.

"It's not easy to go on the pitch after midnight, it's very late. Now I just have to try to sleep and recover, we'll see how I feel tomorrow," he said during the on-court interview.

"In any case, I'm happy. I lost the first set badly, but that's normal, I still have to get used to the conditions," the 22-year-old continued.

Fortunately for Sinner, the Alex de Minaur challenge won't be a new one. He has already played against the Australian five times and emerged victorious on every occasion.

The duo met for the first time in the 2019 ATP Next Gen Finals title bout, where Sinner registered a comfortable win. Their most recent encounter too was a final. The Italian defeated Alex de Minaur to lift the 2023 Canadian Open trophy.