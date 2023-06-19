"Zero class, zero sportsmanship" - Tennis fans slam Camila Giorgi for continuing the play after Venus Williams fell down at Birmingham

Venus Williams faced Camila Giorgi in the first round of the 2023 Birmingham Classic.

The two played a close first set, which Williams eventually eeked out in the tiebreak 7-6(5). But, when the score was at 4-3 (40-30), the 43-year-old slipped and fell to the ground while returning a ball. Giorgi continued to play and won the point, even celebrating the point.

This could've been a lot worse. She's already playing with an injured knee. Thankfully she's okay



The crowd cheered for her as she got back up to her feet

While Venus Williams, who was playing with a slight injury to her knee, was up and about the very next instance, with the crowd cheering her on, tennis fans on social media found Camila Giorgi's conduct unsportsmanlike. Many even claimed the Italian was out of line to not stop the play and check on Williams.

"Zero class, zero sportsmanship, but my guess, she'll say she didn't "notice"," one fan wrote.

"losing to a 43 year old who barely played tennis in the past year and yelling come on when she fell.. she has no shame," another tweeted.

"Can’t defend you goatmila," a user said.

"Giorgi has always had one of the worst attitudes on the WTA, I’m not surprised by this awful reaction from her," a fan tweeted.

"Giorgi has always had one of the worst attitudes on the WTA, I'm not surprised by this awful reaction from her," a fan tweeted.

"Yep - I’m sat right by her box ! Absolute disgrace," a fan wrote.

"Yep - I'm sat right by her box ! Absolute disgrace," a fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Camila Giorgi's conduct after Venus William's fall:

Venus Williams posed with Alycia Parks ahead of Birmingham Classic's commencement

Venus Williams and Alycia Parks at the Birmingham Classic

Before the action began at the 2023 Birmingham Classic, Venus Williams had a practice session with talented young American Alycia Parks. The two hit a few balls on a practice court and even posed for a picture together.

Many young women's players, including Coco Gauff, have called Williams their inspiration and idolized her and Serena Williams for changing the tennis landscape forever.

Venus Williams is currently in her 30th year on the WTA Tour and even managed to win a game, beating Katie Volynets in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland in January.

Unfortunately, injuries have hampered her progress once again, as she has missed a considerable chunk of the 2023 WTA Tour to nurse her wounds. She returned to action at the Libema Open in the Netherlands last week but lost in the first round to young Swiss player Caline Naef.

Many in the tennis world hope to see Williams stay fit and play at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, but it will be an uphill task considering her physical struggles.

