Zheng Qinwen poses with Australian Open 2024 runner-up trophy wearing a $2850 dress 

The 2024 Australian Open concluded with a mix of highs and lows as China's Zheng Qinwen faced Aryna Sabalenka this Saturday in the finals, ultimately losing and securing the runner-up position. During the presentation of her runner-up title, Zheng was observed donning a black mini-dress adorned with gold-tone buttons.

Zheng Qinwen, almost a decade after former Chinese professional tennis champion Li Na's historic record, made a significant mark this year by reaching a grand slam final. In the final match, however, Zheng lost 3-6, 2-6 against Sabalenka.

She was later photographed in a Miu Miu tweed wool-blend dress lifting the runner-up plate. The dress costs $2,850 and is designed by Miu Miu, an Italian luxury women’s clothing brand.

As a tennis prodigy from China, Zheng Qinwen reached her maiden final, defeating Dayana Yastremska in the semi-finals of the 2024 Australian Open. She also defeated Ashlyn Krueger, Katie Boulder and her countrywoman Yafan Wang during her road to the finals.

Zheng Qinwen breaks into WTA top 10 after 2024 Australian Open

Zheng, Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Aryna Sabalenka (Left to Right)

Zheng Qinwen made her top-10 debut in this week's edition of the WTA rankings after the Australian Open finals. She climbed eight spots up from No. 15 to No. 7.

The ATP and WTA rankings experienced a notable shift following two eventful weeks at the Australian Open. Zheng's impressive performance not only earned her a runner-up trophy but also secured her spot in the top 10 rankings.

At the age of 21, she became the second player on this list to achieve such a feat, following in the footsteps of Li Na, who reached the No. 2 spot. This significant change occurred precisely two years after she entered the top 100 rankings in 2022.

Qinwen entered the ITF scene at the age of 15 in 2018. In 2022, the rising Chinese talent successfully qualified for each of the four Grand Slam tournaments and made it to the semifinals in Melbourne, albeit facing defeat.