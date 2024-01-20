Zheng Qinwen reveals Li Na's advice after first 'surprise' meeting at Australian Open

Zheng Qinwen is looking to become the first Chinese woman since Li Nato to win the Australian Open. The latter lifted the trophy Down Under in 2014.

The youngster’s campaign is currently on track. She battled past countrywoman Wang Yafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8) to book her spot in the second week of the season’s first Grand Slam.

Qinwen was surprised by Li Na after the win as the former champion congratulated her on the win and shared some valuable advice heading into the second week. Speaking to the media during her press conference, Qinwen revealed that Li Na had told her to keep things 'simple' and not think too far ahead.

"Li Na said to me don't think too much, just keep simple," Zheng Qinwen said. "I think that's right now what I need to do as well, yeah."

The Chinese No. 1 said this was the first time that the two players spoke one-on-one as they are not in contact on social media or have each others’ contact numbers.

"Very first time. We don't have each other's WeChat, no phone calls," Zheng Qinwen said. "We met once before when I was a junior, but not single-to-single, face-to-face."

"I didn't have the chance to talk with her, but today is the real first time we talk with each other," she added.

"You guys prepare really well" - Zheng Qinwen on Australian Open organizers keeping Li Na meeting a secret

Zheng after reaching the fourth round at the 2024 Australian Open.

Zheng Qinwen also spoke about how the 'surprise' meeting with Li Na materialized, crediting the Australian Open organizers for keeping it a secret until the last moment.

The youngster said she felt 'super happy' after meeting the tennis icon, joking that she was even more beautiful than she looked on the television.

“Well, you guys prepare really well because that was totally a surprise for me. She just went to me like this, say congratulations,” Zheng Qinwen said. “I was feeling super happy to meet her and have the chance to talk with her because I never talked with her in person.”

“That was feeling really special for me. You know, I feel she's much more beautiful than what I saw her - when I saw her on TV before,” she added.

Zheng, seeded 12th at this year’s tournament, will take on Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin in the fourth round of the Australian Open.