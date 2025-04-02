Zheng Qinwen turns up the style in stunning photoshoot for W Magazine China amid Charleston Open

Zheng Qinwen recently made waves with her latest photoshoot for W Magazine China. The 22-year-old stunned with her unique fashion style, and this came out amid her Charleston Open campaign.

Ad

The 2024 Olympic gold medalist has yet to showcase her true potential in the 2025 season. Zheng started her campaign at the Australian Open; however, she faced a second-round exit, falling to Laura Siegemund 6-7 (7), 3-6.

The Chinese didn't have an ideal run in the Middle East either. She entered the Qatar Open as a seventh seed, and by virtue of this, received a first-round bye. However, Zheng fell to Ons Jabeur 4-6, 2-6 in the second round. She faced a similar outcome at the Dubai Duty Free Championships, where she entered as a seventh seed but eventually lost to America's Peyton Stearns 6-3, 4-6, 4-6.

Ad

Trending

She did better at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and at the Miami Open, finishing as a quarterfinalist in both tournaments. While Zheng fell to Iga Swiatek 3-6, 3-6 in Indian Wells, eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka defeated her 2-6, 5-7 in Miami.

As the Chinese star shifts her focus to the Charleston Open where she will face Maria Sakkari in the first round, she participated a captivating photoshoot for W Magazine China.

Ad

The Tennis Letter shared two pictures on X. Zheng exuded charm in an elegant red jacket with white sleeves in the first picture, while in the second, she stunned in black sunglasses.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zheng has frequently captured attention with her distinctive fashion sense, starring in various photoshoots. Her previous features include, GQ China and Harper Bazaar China.

"When I stand there, I feel that the whole person's aura is very strong": Zheng Qinwen spoke about her Vogue cover shoot experience

Zheng Qinwen at WTA Finals 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to Vogue after gracing their cover last year, Zheng Qinwen expressed her satisfaction with the shoot, reflecting on how she wanted her style language to come out.

Ad

"This shoot is the one I am most satisfied with because it shows my own understanding of fashion. Not only the cover but also the photos on the inside pages are my favorites. It combines the strength and beauty of athletes and also has a sense of fashion," Zheng said (translated from Chinese).

The Chinese star shared that she wanted a look that would completely embody her aura.

Ad

"I really like the makeup and hairstyle that is powerful, elegant, and full of aura. When I stand there, I feel that the whole person's aura is very strong, and I feel like a queen," she said.

Zheng revealed that she was awestruck after seeing the photos and hoped that fans would feel the same.

"When I saw the final photos, I felt that my eyes lit up. This time I also tried a style that I had never tried before. I also hope that when fans see these pictures, they will feel that Zheng Qinwen has taken a different route this time," she added.

Since her triumphant run at the Summer Games in Paris, Qinwen has claimed only the Japan Open title. She currently currently holds a 7-5 win-loss record in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback