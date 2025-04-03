Zheng Qinwen wants Jack Draper to be her celebrity partner

Zheng Qinwen recently named Jack Draper as her ideal celebrity doubles partner. The five-time WTA Tour-level titlist and 2024 Paris Olympics women's singles gold medalist, instead of naming a high-profile celebrity, picked the British tennis star, who earlier this year broke into the ATP top 10 for the first time in his career.

Ad

On Tuesday, April 1, the official Instagram handle of JW Marriott Marquis Miami posted a video consisting of a bunch of ATP and WTA players answering some fun questions. Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Zheng Qinwen, Belinda Bencic and others starred in the video. One of the questions fielded to them was: 'Which celebrity would you choose as your doubles partner?'

Alcaraz picked living soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Zverev went with iconic actor-comedian Kevin Hart, and Bencic chose actor Liam Hemsworth. However, WTA No. 8 Zheng Qinwen's choice was rather different, as she named 23-year-old British ATP star Jack Draper, who is currently ranked at No. 7 on the ATP Tour rankings.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Zheng herself has established a solid tennis-playing career for herself focusing primarily on singles, Draper has some experience in playing doubles. The Chinese WTA star isn't even ranked in doubles, but the Brit, on the other hand, is the World No. 209 on the ATP Tour's doubles rankings.

At the 2024 National Bank Open in Montreal, Draper famously paired up with close friend and ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner to play doubles. The Brit and the Italian won the first two matches in the men's doubles category, but eventually withdrew from the third match as Sinner wanted to focus exclusively on singles at the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ad

More recently, Draper paired up with Czech ATP star Tomas Machac at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and the duo served up a hilarious moment during the tournament.

Jack Draper imitated Indian Wells doubles partner Tomas Machac in pair's doubles 2R loss

Jack Draper (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Jack Draper reunited with Tomas Machac. The pair had previously played doubles at the 2024 Japan Open and registered a couple of fine wins there before they withdrew from the semifinals to prioritize their respective singles campaigns.

Ad

Their Indian Wells doubles campaign also got off to a bright start as they dispatched the team of Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig in the first round. However, in the second round, Draper and Machac were downed by Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo.

Despite the loss, Draper produced a funny moment as he rolled up his shorts to playfully imitate Machac during a changeover. The Czech star, currently ranked at World No. 21 in singles, was understandably left in splits. The tournament turned out to be a memorable one for Draper, as he clinched the singles title by comprehensively defeating Holger Rune in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback