In a disconcerting incident amidst the French Open qualifiers, Koen Bergs, father of Belgian tennis player Zizou Bergs, found himself the target of malicious comments on social media. The online abuse was specifically directed at Bergs following his son's loss in the qualifiers.

Zizou Bergs, a rising star in Belgian tennis, has been making a name for himself on the international tennis scene. However, following a recent setback in the French Open qualifiers, a couple of disgruntled users took to social media to express their derogatory sentiments.

"Are you the father of this tennis c*nt? May he end tennis and life soon," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Posting a screenshot of the same on Twiiter, Bergs Sr. responded, declaring his continued support for his son.

"Yes. I am the father of @ZizouBergs and I am very proud of him. He is a great young man who lives his dreams and works hard every day to realize his goals," he said. "I hope he continues the process and lives very long."

Despite the distasteful comments, Koen Bergs' tweet, highlighting his unwavering support for his son, has been met with considerable support from the tennis community. This incident comes at a time when discussions around online abuse and mental health are gaining traction in the world of sports.

Zizou Bergs suffered a loss in the second round of French Open qualifiers

The world of tennis has seen many great talents, but few have captured the attention and admiration as Belgian sensation Zizou Bergs.

Born in Belgium, Zizou Bergs quickly became one of the most promising junior players in the country. His love for the sport began at a young age, and he dedicated his time and energy to hone his skills, rising through the junior ranks to establish himself as a formidable player.

His transition from juniors to professional tennis was not an easy one. Like many players before him, Bergs faced numerous challenges and obstacles. Yet, through it all, his mental fortitude, a trait highly valued in the world of professional tennis, has never wavered.

The 2023 French Open qualifiers, however, did not go as Bergs had envisioned. Bergs faced off against Portugese player, Frederico Ferreira Silva, in the second round after defeating Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4 in the first. Despite an intense and hard-fought match, Bergs fell short of advancing to the next round with a 3-6, 3-6 loss.

Zizou Bergs is yet to make his main draw debut in Roland Garros and 2023's second-round qualifiers-exit marks his best ever run at the tournament so far.

