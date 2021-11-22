Alexander Zverev happy with his season, feels incredible after winning the ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev convincingly defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 to win the 2021 ATP Finals. It was his second title at the season-ending event, having won previously in 2018. During his post-match conference, the German spoke about his season, his performance in the final, and future goals.

Zverev said that he is extremely pleased with his season, especially how he managed to end it with a title at the ATP Finals, stating that it's been a great year. The German said that it felt incredible to win the year-end championship once again.

"I mean, they couldn't be much better, to be honest. I'm happy, obviously happy with how the season went. I'm happy with the finish of the season. It was obviously a great year. To capture the title here has been incredible. Give me the trophy (smiling)."

Speaking about the pandemic and the changes it has brought about, Zverev expressed the hope that everything would soon go back to the way they were. He added that he cannot not predict the future, but wants things to be normal again.

"I mean, I don't know. I hope everything will go back to normal at some point. I hope all of those discussions about obviously the COVID rules, the COVID prize money, all that, will come to an end and everything will go back to normal. I think everyone is looking forward to that. But, again, I'm not a magician. I cannot see the future. I don't really know what will happen. I hope everything will go back to normal at some point."

Regarding his performance in the finals, Zverev said that he knew he would have to play at the highest level since he was facing one of the best players in the world. He was quite happy with how he executed his game plan and with his showing in the match.

"I mean, look, you go into the match knowing that you're playing one of the two best players in the world. I knew that I had to play my best tennis to beat him. I did that today. I think I played a very good match. I'm happy with my level. I'm happy with the performance I had. Of course, today, I mean, was a good match from my side."

Alexander Zverev wants to succeed at Grand Slams next, says it's the only thing "missing" from his career

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 Cincinnati Open.

Alexander Zverev has already achieved a lot in his young career, having won multiple ATP titles at every level. But success at the Grand Slams has proven elusive so far. Despite some deep runs at the Majors, he is yet to win one. But when quizzed about his chances at the Grand Slams, the German said he believes he's closer than ever to winning one and hopes to do so next year.

"I mean, I think so, yeah. I mean, why not, right (smiling)? I mean, I kind of have succeeded on every single level, and there's one thing missing. I hope I can do that next year."

enrico maria riva @enricomariariva Zverev, 24, has now 19 Atp titles



—> than



Fabio Fognini (9)

Ivan Ljubicic (10)

Patrick Rafter (11)

Tim Henman (11)

Kei Nishikori (12)

Tomas Berdych (13)

Sergi Bruguera (14)

Marat Safin (15)

Stan Wawrinka (16)

Dominic Thiem (17)

Marcelo Rios (18)



same as



Thomas Enqvist (19) Zverev, 24, has now 19 Atp titles —> thanFabio Fognini (9)Ivan Ljubicic (10)Patrick Rafter (11)Tim Henman (11)Kei Nishikori (12)Tomas Berdych (13)Sergi Bruguera (14)Marat Safin (15)Stan Wawrinka (16)Dominic Thiem (17) Marcelo Rios (18)same asThomas Enqvist (19) https://t.co/UMLvQUjxuz

Zverev refused to elaborate on his father's health condition, following his father's request to keep the information private. But he did say that his father was going to be fine. His father, Alexander Zverev Sr, has been his coach since the beginning of his career, but isn't on tour with him for health reasons.

"Yeah, he's going to be okay hopefully. Everything else, I mean, he asked me not to talk about it so I'm not going to."

Circling back to his performance against Medvedev, Zverev stated that since the Russian is one of the best baseliners at the moment, it's very important to take control of the points from the start. The world No. 3 said he went in with that intention, executed his plan perfectly, and was rewarded with the win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"It was definitely a game plan, right? I think against him, if you're letting him in too many rallies, it is difficult because he's one of the best baseliners in the world. I think against him you need to take control of the points. I did that today. That's why it worked out very well for me."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya