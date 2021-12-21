Nick Kyrgios to begin 2022 season in Melbourne after receiving wildcard into Summer Set

Nick Kyrgios will kick off his 2022 season at an ATP 250 event in Melbourne. The Australian has been handed a wildcard into the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place from January 4-9.

Kyrgios last featured at the 2021 Laver Cup, where he suffered a straight-sets defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The mercurial Australian failed to win a single title in 2021 despite featuring in seven tournaments. His best performances came at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, where he reached the third round.

Kyrgios suffered an abdominal injury at the All England Club that forced him to retire from his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open 2021

After playing a single match at the Laver Cup, Kyrgios is set to return to action next season in Melbourne. Apart from Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal are the other big stars slated to headline the Melbourne Summer Set. However, Nadal's participation hangs in the balance after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I don't just play for myself anymore" - Nick Kyrgios

In a video posted by the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios revealed that he doesn't play the sport just for himself but instead for people who lack confidence and are insecure.

“I've lost a lot of motivation throughout my career. Today I don't just play for myself anymore. You know, I obviously have my NK foundation, but I just play for everyone, you know, all the kids and everyone who lacks confidence, who's very insecure," said Kyrgios.

The Australian said he suffered from self-esteem issues when he was growing up and can relate to the problems faced by many youngsters.

"I can relate to all that as a young kid growing up, you know I was a bit overweight. I definitely feel that when I'm playing, I'm playing for a lot of people that I'm very relatable. As I said, I just play and I try and give people hope and I try and inspire and to just go out there and be comfortable in you own skin," added the Australian.

Nick Kyrgios last won an ATP title in 2019 at the Citi Open. His absence from the tour has resulted in his ranking dropping to 83 and he will be hoping to make a strong comeback next season.

Edited by Arvind Sriram