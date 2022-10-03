Nick Kyrgios on 'heartbreaking' US Open exit: "I had so much expectation after I beat Medvedev, the draw kind of opened up and I just didn't take advantage of it"

Nick Kyrgios was 'heartbroken' after his 2022 US Open quarterfinals loss to Karen Khachanov. The Wimbledon finalist believes he had a great chance to make a second consecutive Grand Slam final and win his maiden Major title but missed out on the opportunity.

Kyrgios beat the then World No. 1 and defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round and had a favorable draw going into the last-eight stage. However, he lost an intense five-setter to Khachanov, losing 4-6 in the fifth set.

The World No. 20 admitted that he was very hopeful and optimistic about his chances of winning the title after beating Medvedev and did not expect to lose in the quarterfinals against Khachanov. Kyrgios opened up on the same during a recent interview ahead of the Rakuten Japan Open.

"It was heart-breaking, obviously," Kyrgios said in an interview with the official website of the Rakuten Japan Open. "At the US Open I had so much expectation after I beat Medvedev. The draw kind of opened up and I just didn't take advantage of it."

Kyrgios further revealed how he brushed off the disappointment and wasted little time in getting back to training, with the Aussie adding that the loss motivated him to return to the practice courts.

"It kind of added a bit of fuel to me. I’ve been working hard ever since I lost to Khachanov. I went back home, had a couple of days off then got straight back out on the court," Kyrgios added.

The 27-year-old is seeded fifth at this year's Japan Open, where he begins his campaign in the Round of 32 against Tseng Chun-hsin on Tuesday. Kyrgios feels he has another big opportunity ahead of himself to clinch an ATP title and stated that he has been excited about the Japan Open for a while now.

"There are so many opportunities to have great weeks during the year. This is, in the scheme of things, quite a big tournament," Kyrgios said on the same.

"I'm super excited to be here, that's for sure. I had this circled on my calendar all year."

Kyrgios also spoke about rising Japanese star Yoshihito Nishioka and expressed confidence in his abilities.

"More than capable of winning more tournaments" - Nick Kyrgios on Yoshihito Nishioka

Nick Kyrgios and Yoshihito Nishioka at the 2022 Citi Open

Speaking ahead of the start of the Japan Open in Tokyo, Nick Kyrgios lavished praise on Yoshihito Nishioka. The World No. 41 entered his home ATP tournament after clinching the Korea Open title last week and Kyrgios believes Nishioka is capable of winning many ATP tournaments going forward.

"He's (Yoshihito Nishioka) going to be playing with a lot of confidence this week, obviously in front of his home crowd, as well. He's going to be definitely a dangerous player for the rest of the season, that's for sure. He's more than capable of winning more tournaments," Nick Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios further reflected on competing against Nishioka when they were teenagers on the junior circuit and stated that he was always confident about the Japanese player's rise on the ATP tour.

"I grew up with Yoshi since we were about 14 years old. He was always really talented and I always knew he was going to be a very good player on the professional circuit," he added.

Nick Kyrgios and Yoshihito Nishioka have faced each other four times on tour, with Kyrgios winning all four matches, including the 2022 Citi Open final and their 2018 Japan Open clash.

Poll : 0 votes