Nick Kyrgios' legal team responds to allegations of abuse levied against him, denies claims that the Australian has already been charged with an offence by the court

Nick Kyrgios' legal team responded to recent reports that the Australian has been charged by a court in Canberra for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari, saying that it is a misrepresentation of the truth.

According to a news report originally published by the Canberra Times, the former World No. 13 was charged for an incident that took place in 2021 and is due to make a physical appearance in front of the court next month.

New South Wales-based law firm Johannessen Legal, who represents Kyrgios' interests in the case, shot back with a press release, saying that their client is not considered to be "charged" until he makes the appearance in court.

"Today's media headline that Mr Kyrgios has been "charged" is inaccurate," the report read. "At the present time, the allegations are not considered as fact by the Court, and Mr. Kyrgios is not considered charged with an offence until the First Appearance."

The press release further added that it was "misleading" to tell the public that the 27-year-old was formally charged by the court when he wasn't and that the "precise nature" of the allegations levied on him was still uncertain.

"Until the Court formally accepts the Prosecution will be proceeding with a charge, and that the charge before the Court is to be applied to the person summoned to appear, it may be misleading to the public to describe the Summons in any other manner than a formal direction to appear to face allegations, the precise nature of which is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the Prosecution or Mr. Kyrgios," the press released added.

Finally, the legal team made it clear that Nick Kyrgios was fully committed to addressing the allegations when he was ready. In the meantime, they hoped the media would not sensationalize the issue by misrepresenting the facts.

"While Mr. Kyrgios is committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear, taking the matter seriously does not warrant any misreading of the process Mr Kyrgios is required to follow," the press release went on.

Nick Kyrgios refused to comment on the allegations when asked by press at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios refused to comment on the issue when asked by media at Wimbledon today

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios will take on Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships tomorrow -- his first quarterfinal appearance at the event since 2014.

The Australian hit the practice grounds today to prepare for the contest, at the end of which he was hounded by the media about his thoughts on the allegations against him. However, Kyrgios declined to give any sort of an answer and kept mum about the issue.

