Nick Kyrgios' next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Boss Open 2023, 1R

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is set to make his highly-anticipated comeback at the 2023 Boss Open, where he will take on World No. 54 Wu Yibing in the first round on Monday.

Kyrgios was expected to return to action at the 2023 French Open. However, he had to withdraw from the Paris Major due to a foot injury suffered during the theft of his car in Canberra in May.

Earlier, the Australian had to withdraw from his home Slam in January due to a knee injury, which kept him sidelined for the majority of the 2023 season.

Kyrgios' last appearance at a singles tournament came at the Japan Open in October, 2022. He then participated in the doubles event of the ATP World Tour Finals in November.

Where is Nick Kyrgios playing?

Nick Kyrgios will be competing at the 2023 Boss Open in Stuttgart, Germany. He'll be making his fourth appearance at the ATP 250 event on Monday. The Australian is a two-time semifinalist at the grasscourt event.

Who is Nick Kyrgios playing against?

Yibing Wu is Kyrgios' first-round opponent at the 2023 Boss Open.

The Chinese player has made a good start to the season, chalking up 15 wins in 25 matches and title runs at the Cleveland Challenger and the Dallas Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open.

The 23-year-old will be entering the grasscourt event on the back of a disspointing first-round exit at the French Open. He failed to fend off Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut, who outfoxed him in straight sets.

Kyrgios and Wu have never faced each other before. Intrestingly, Wu will also be making his first main tour appearance on grass at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He'll be looking to begin his campaign on a positive note.

Nick Kyrgios vs Yibing Wu match schedule

Their first-round contest will take place on Monday at the Tennis Club Weissenhof.

Date: June 12, 2023.

Nick Kyrgios vs Yibing Wu streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

