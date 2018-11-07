Nick Kyrgios opens up about mental health problems

Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios opened up about a few mental health problems he has been facing on the tennis court over the past year or so.

Speaking to his hometown newspaper, the Canberra Times, Kyrgios revealed that he has begun seeing pyschologists to help him through his problems on court.

"I was obviously struggling with a couple of things on and off the court this year, so it hasn't been easy," he told the Canberra Times.

"But I'm starting to see some psychologists and trying to get on top of my mental health. I probably left it a little too long. But I've been doing that and I feel more open about talking about it, I don't feel like I've got to hide that sort of stuff any more."

The 23-year-old has had a season to forget. He began the year well, winning the Brisbane Open before fighting extremely hard in the Australian Open, going down to Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. Since then, he did not perform significantly well anywhere.

He faced a lot of controversies as well with regards to his performance and sportsmanship on the court. The "pep talk" with umpire Mohamed Lahyani at the US Open this year will not be forgotten by fans and critics for a long time.

He also faced a number of injury problems throughout the year and was forced to cut his season short at the Kremlin Cup in Russia last month.

He also opened up about his scheduling, saying that he needs to focus on which tournaments to play for the next year.

"I'm going to work with my team to get the correct schedule, I don't think I've got it right the last couple of years because I haven't made it to the end of the year once," he concluded.