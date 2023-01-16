Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open 2023 with injury

Nick Kyrgios became the latest high-profile name to pull out of the 2023 Australian Open, citing a knee injury. The home hope had a lot of doubt surrounding his participation at the Melbourne Major, having pulled out of his lead-up event in Adelaide previously.

However, after his practice match with Novak Djokovic at the Rod Laver Arena, fans in Australia and across the globe had regained hope about seeing the Aussie in action at Melbourne Park.

Just one day before his opener at the tournament though, those dreams came crashing down as the 27-year-old broke the news of his withdrawal at a press conference held on site. Nick Kyrgios' physio explained his reasons for the decision, revealing that he had a tear on his lateral meniscus and that there was a cyst growing there.

With surgery scheduled for the mercurial Australian, he is expected to stay out of action for months, and will be missing on tour at least until the Indian Wells Open in March. The World No. 21 joins the list of stars like Carlos Alcaraz (injury), Marin Cilic (injury), Venus Williams (injury) and Naomi Osaka (pregnancy), who have already skipped the first Grand Slam of the season.

Nick Kyrgios foregoes defense of Australian Open doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis with the 2022 Australian Open trophy

In singles, Nick Kyrgios had reached the second round of the 2022 Australian Open, falling to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in four sets. In doubles, on the other hand, the Australian had partnered with fellow countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis and gone all the way, scripting history at Melbourne Park.

The duo became the first all-Aussie pair to lift the men's doubles title at their home Grand Slam in the 21st century, defeating another all-Australian pair - Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell - in the summit clash.

With his injury, that title defense will not go ahead as well, ensuring the presence of a new champion in the category this time around. Currently ranked No. 13, the loss of points from the Australian Open will see Nick Kyrgios take a major tumble in the ATP doubles rankings at the end of the competition.

But even before his partner pulled out with injury, Kokkinakis wasn't very confident of defending their title in 2023, remarking that he and Kyrgios would have "definitely" been beaten by a proper doubles team at the tournament.

