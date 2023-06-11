Nick Kyrgios vs Wu Yibing preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Stuttgart Open 2023

Fixture: (8) Nick Kyrgios vs Wu Yibing

Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Date: Monday, June 12

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €795,730

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports

Nick Kyrgios vs Wu Yibing preview

Nick Kyrgios to stage a comeback at Stuttgart Open

Eighth-seed Nick Kyrgios is all set to return to the ATP Tour after a hiatus stretching back to October 2022. The Australian will make his comeback at the ATP 250 event Stuttgart Open 2023 with a match against China's rising talent Wu Yibing.

Kyrgios' last appeared in a singles tournament at the 2022 Japan Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before withdrawing due to a knee injury. A subsequent surgery saw him miss the Australian Open, which would have been his comeback event. His return was further delayed following an unfortunate foot injury incurred during the theft of his car in May.

On the other side of the court, Wu Yibing, currently world No. 54, will pose a tough challenge to Kyrgios. The Chinese became the first player from his country to win an ATP Tour singles title in February. He gave impressive performances against renowned players such as Denis Shapovalov, Taylor Fritz, and John Isner at the Dallas Open.

Kyrgios has won seven of his last 10 matches and lost three. These matches saw him win the first set most of the time. Game statistics suggest an average of 31.1 games were played across these matches. The Aussie's record shows 16.7% wins via 2-0 and 2-1 scorelines, while his losses account for 75% at 2-0 and no losses at 2-1.

Meanwhile, Wu's record over the last 10 matches has four wins and six losses. He managed to win the opening set in just three of those. On average, these matches involved 22 games, with Wu securing 9.6 games per fixture.

Nick Kyrgios vs Wu Yibing head-to-head

In their professional tennis careers, Nick Kyrgios and Wu Yibing have never faced off. Their upcoming clash at the Stuttgart Open on June 12, 2023, will mark their first-ever encounter.

Nick Kyrgios vs Wu Yibing odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Nick Kyrgios -450 -1.5 (-155) Over 22.5 (-130) Wu Yibing +310 +1.5 (+110) Under 22.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Nick Kyrgios vs Wu Yibing prediction

Wu Yibing to face Nick Kyrgios at Stuttgart Open

Both Nick Kyrgios and Wu Yibing exhibit distinct on-court styles, yet neither is known for overpowering his opponents with brutal force.

Kyrgios, known for his explosive serve and aggressive forehand, will have the edge. His significant experience, combined with a sterling reputation on grass courts, bolsters his chances. Despite recent injuries, his seasoned gameplay and strategic prowess may tip the scale in his favor.

Wu Yibing, on the other hand, has shown great promise, with notable victories against top-ranked players. However, his record on grass courts isn't as distinguished.

Given Kyrgios' ability to apply pressure and maintain an assertive stance, he seems poised to outplay Wu in this encounter.

Pick: Kyrgios in straight sets.

