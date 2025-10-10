Nicolas Mejia vs Juan Bautista Torres preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Cali Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Nicolas Mejia vs Jaun Bautista Torres

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cali Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Cali, Colombia

Category: ATP 75 Challenger

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $ 100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Nicolas Mejia vs Juan Bautista Torres preview

In Picture: Mejia in action (Getty)

Sixth-seeded and home favorite Nicolas Mejia will look to keep his bid at the 2025 Cali Open alive when he takes on Argentine qualifier Juan Bautista Torres in the quarterfinals.

Challenger Tour is where Mejia has played most of his tennis in 2025, winning the title at the Savannah Challenger with a win over Liam Draxl in the final. He also had a runner-up finish at the Istanbul Challenger, losing to Alex Molcan, and has reached multiple Challenger quarterfinals.

At the Cali Open, Mejia began his campaign with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 against Argentine qualifier Thiago Augustin Tirante in the first round. He secured an even more confident win in the second round, winning 6-4, 6-2 over Franco Roncadelli to reach his eighth Challenger quarterfinal in 2025.

Juan Bautista Torres has spent most of his 2025 season on the Challenger Tour, with the Argentine player playing all his 48 matches on clay courts. His best result was reaching the semifinal of the Como Challenger, losing to Duje Ajdukovic, and also reaching the quarterfinal at the San Miguel de Tucuman Challenger.

Torres has been in fine form at the Cali Open, beginning with wins over Mateo Castenada and Ignacio Monzon in the qualifiers to get into the main draw. He began with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Andres Andrade in the first round, and then won 6-2, 6-4 over Daniel Dutra de Silva.

Nicolas Mejia vs Juan Bautista Torres head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players.

Nicolas Mejia vs Juan Bautista Torres odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Nicolai Mejia TBD TBD TBD Juan Bautista Torres TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Nicolas Mejia vs Juan Bautista Torres prediction

Mejia has reached six Challenger finals in his career, of which two have come on clay, with the Colombian winning both titles. Apart from the title in Savannah this year, he also won the title at San Luis, with a win over Matias Soto in the final.

Torres has reached three clay-court finals on the Challenger Tour, winning two titles. The last title for him came in Bulgaria last year, where he won over Ivan Gakhov in the final.

Mejia is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the seeded player and will have the local crowd's support.

Pick- Mejia to win in three sets

Nicolas Mejia vs Juan Bautista Torres betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Mejia to win

Tip 2: Torres to win a set

Tip 3: Match to go over 20 games

