Niki K Poonacha and Sowjanya Bavisetti crowned National Champions at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2019

Sania Mirza (c) felicitates the winners Niki K Poonacha (r) & Sowjanya Bavisett (2nd from right) and runners-up Aryan Goveas (l) & Ankit Bhambri (2nd from left)

New Delhi, 5th October 2019: Niki K Poonacha and Sowjanya Bavisetti crowned themselves in glory as they emerged champions in the men's and women's categories respectively in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Saturday.

Watched by tennis lovers and chief guest Sania Mirza, Niki, who trains at the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy in Bengaluru played controlled tennis to outsmart Aryan Goveas 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the final.

Both the players knew each other's game well. For his part, Niki, who has a rounded game, was eager not to succumb under pressure and play his natural game. He did that with flair and finesse and even won a round of cheer from his Guru Rohan Bopanna on Twitter.

"First of all I would like to thank Aryan, it was really a great match. I've known him from a really long time. He is a really nice player. And I would like to thank Fenesta Open. It is a dream for me to win this tournament. I would like to thank AITA, all the sponsors, Sania Mirza ma'am, all the chief guests here. And I would like to thank my team for taking care of me this week. This is a great crowd," said Niki.

Rising star Sowjanya grabbed the big chance which came her way today. Playing against four-time Fenesta Open winner and seasoned pro Ankita Bhambri, Sowjanya was not bogged down by her opponent's reputation.

She waited for her chance to get the break in each set and pressed the cruise control button for her maiden National title win.

"I am so excited that I won the Women's Nationals. It's been my dream since 2005 to win it and finally it has come true. I am so happy," beamed Sowjanya, the new rising star.

In the Boys Under-18 finals, Madhwin Kamath made it a grand double. Having won the doubles title earlier this week, Madhwin turned on the heat on court on Saturday against Udit Gogoi for a 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) win. In the second set, Madhwin, who trains at the Waske Tennis University in Gujarat, had to try more than his routine shots. The change in strategy worked wonders as he was able to wear out his opponent in the tie-breaker.

"I just won two titles at the Fenesta Open. It was a really great experience playing the finals, the atmosphere was unbelievable. I would like to thank Alexander Waske Tennis University for this support," said Madhwin.

In the Girls' Under-18 final, Rashmika Bhamidipaty was too good for Sandeepti Singh Rao and won 6-0, 6-4. The first set was a breeze as Rashmika did not drop a game.

In the second set, Rashmika met with some resistance but it was not serious enough as the 18-year-old closed out the match without any trouble.

"It was a great experience playing at Fenesta Open. I'm happy I won this year, last year i missed my chance in the Girls Under-18. It was good to play against Sandeepti, she is a great player,” exclaimed a jubilant Rashmika.

Scores:

Men Singles Finals: Niki K Poonacha (seeded 1) bt Aryan Goveas (seeded 2) 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Women Singles Finals: Sowjanya Bavisetti (Seeded 1) (AP) bt Prerna Bhambri (seeded 4) (DL) 6-4, 6-2

Girls under 18 singles Finals: Rashmikaa Bhamidipatty (seeded 6) bt Sandgheepti Singh Rao (seeded 5) 6-0, 6-4

Boys under 18 Finals: Madhwin Kamath (seeded 6) bt Udit Gogoi (seeded 10) 6-2, 7-6 (1)