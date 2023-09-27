Ningbo Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Vera Zvonareva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Vera Zvonareva

Date: September 28, 2023

Tournament: Ningbo Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime

Ons Jabeur vs Vera Zvonareva preview

Jabeur hits a volley at 2023 Wimbledon

Top seed Ons Jabeur will be keen to book her place in the semifinals of the 2023 Ningbo Open when she faces former World No. 2 Vera Zvonareva on Thursday (September 28).

Jabeur has enjoyed a respectable season on the WTA tour, as evidenced by her 30-14 win-loss record. The highlights of the 29-year-old's season include winning the title in Charleston and finishing as the runner-up at Wimbledon.

The Tunisian has had a slow start to her campaign in Ningbo this week. She toiled for more than two hours during her first-round win over France's Dianne Parry.

Her Round-of-16 encounter against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch, though, was relatively easier, as she gave away just five games to advance to the last eight.

Zvonareva, meanwhile, is a two-time Major finalist who retired from tennis in 2016 due to injuries. She went against her own decision in 2017 to return to the WTA, though, and has enjoyed a second wind in doubles.

The 39-year-old also competes in singles but is a lightweight, as she is well past the physical prime of her career.

Having said that, the Russian has turned back the clock this week at the 2023 Ningbo Open. She showed great resilience during her first-round encounter against seventh seed Katie Boulter, winning a three-set affair in over three hours.

She then dominated promising 20-year-old Clara Tauson in her next match, before the latter retired while trailing 4-6, 0-1.

Ons Jabeur vs Vera Zvonareva head-to-head

Jabeur leads Zvonareva by a close margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA tour.

While her older opponent beat her in the first round of the 2015 Australian Open, the Tunisian came out on top of their encounters at the 2018 Bucharest Open and the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ons Jabeur vs Vera Zvonareva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ons Jabeur Vera Zvonareva

(Odds will be updated when released)

Ons Jabeur vs Vera Zvonareva prediction

Vera Zvonareva hits a forehand

Jabeur is arguably the best all-round player on the WTA tour. The 29-year-old is able to mix her finesse well with groundstrokes, which are backed by a reliable serve.

Her trademark shot remains her one-handed backhand, though. She can hit both drive shots and slices off it, and she also has a great disguised drop shot on that wing.

Zvonareva is not as dynamic as the Tunisian, but she still manages to inject the perfect amount of aggression from the baseline. The Russian also has a dependable backhand, which helps her endure long rallies.

The key for both players will be creating enough depth on their shots to keep each other at bay. Jabeur, for her part, will find it much easier to dominate points, as she has a far superior overall game.

Pick: Ons Jabeur in straight sets.