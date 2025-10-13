Ningbo Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Emma Raducanu vs Zhu Lin, Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska | October 14, 2025

The Ningbo Open is hosting the world's best players this week. The hardcourt event is a part of the WTA 500 series on tour.

Belinda Bencic and McCartney Kessler started their campaigns on a strong note in the first round. While Bencic outfoxed Magda Linette, Kessler eased past Sofia Kenin, 6-1, 6-0.

Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini are also expected to feature in the Ningbo Open this week. They're among the top five seeds at the event and will begin their campaigns in the second round.

Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day Two in Ningbo:

1) Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vonrousova

Muchova is unseeded at the Ningbo Open this year - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Muchova will enter the Ningbo Open after a second-round exit in Wuhan. She also reached the last 16 in Beijing and the quarterfinals in New York.

Meanwhile, Vondrousova is making her first appearance on tour since reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open. Considering their match fitness and results in the last few months, Muchova will be a slight favorite to win this round.

Head-to-head: Vondrosouva leads the head-to-head against Muchova 2-1. However, she lost their most recent encounter in the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Predicted Winner: Karolina Muchova

2) Emma Raducanu vs Zhu Lin

Raducanu at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Raducanu has struggled to make her mark in Asia so far. She will enter Ningbo after a third-round exit in Beijing and a first-round appearance in Wuhan.

Lin, on the contrary, has only secured one win since the Cincinnati Open on tour. She will be up against a better competitor and is most likely to lose this round.

Head-to-head: The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Predicted winner: Emma Raducanu

3) Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska

Mboko has yet to register a valuable result since winning her biggest title in Montreal. She will enter the Ningbo Open after early exits in Beijing and Wuhan.

Yastremksa is also on a three-match losing streak on tour. She will enter Ningbo after an early exit in Wuhan, but should be able to make her mark in the first round.

Head-to-head: The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Predicted Winner: Victoria Mboko

4) Clara Tauson vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Tauson is the fifth seed in the 2025 Ningbo Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

After a title-winning run in Austin, Tauson reached the finals in Dubai and the semifinals in Montreal. She'll be up against an opponent outside the top 100 and should be able to win this round.

Head-to-head: The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 2-2. Tauson won their most recent encounter in Cincinnati this year.

Predicted Winner: Clara Tauson

5) Veronika Kudermetova vs Zhang Shuai

Kudermetova revived her season by reaching the semifinals in Cincinnati. She will enter the Ningbo Open after a first-round exit in Wuhan.

Shuai, on the other hand, has looked solid in the last few weeks. After a third-round exit in Wuhan, she's likely to continue her promising form in Ningbo.

Head-to-head: The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1.

Predicted Winner: Zhang Shuai

6) Yuan Yue vs Wang Xinyu

Xinyu is on a four-match losing streak on tour. She'll be up against a steady competitor, who reached the second round in Beijing and Wuhan. Yue is most likely to use her momentum and win this round.

Head-to-head: The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Predicted Winner: Yuan Yue

7) Guo Hanyu vs Liudmila Samsonova

Samsonova at the 2025 China Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Samsonova will enter the Ningbo Open after a solid third-round appearance in Wuhan. She will be up against an opponent ranked outside the top 180 and is most likely to pass this round.

Head-to-head: They have never faced each other on the main tour.

Predicted Winner: Liudmila Samsonova

