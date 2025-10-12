Ningbo Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Sofia Kenin vs McCartney Kessler, Belinda Bencic vs Magda Linette | October 13, 2025

The Ningbo Open is back with another exciting edition on the women's tour. The hard court event is a part of the WTA 500 series this year.

Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini are the top two seeds in Ningbo. Paolini reached the semifinals in Wuhan last week, but lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu and Victoria Mboko will also feature in the Ningbo Open this week. Both players will enter the event after early exits in the Wuhan Open.

The top guns will be eager to make their mark at one of the premium events on the WTA calendar. On that note, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day One in Ningbo.

1) Sofia Kenin vs McCartney Kessler

Kenin is unseeded at the Ningbo Open - Source: Getty

First up, Sofia Kenin will take on McCartney Kessler in the first round of the Ningbo Open.

Kenin showcased her potential by reaching the finals in Charleston and third round in Paris. She will enter Ningbo after a second round exit in Wuhan last week. Despite taking a set off Liudmila Samsonova, the Russian defeated her in three sets at the Wuhan Open.

Meanwhile, Kessler has secured title-winning runs in Hobart and Nottingham this year. She also reached the last 16 in Montreal, but lost to Marta Kostyuk in three sets. The American will enter Ningbo after a first round exit in the Wuhan Open.

Kenin was almost rewarded for her peristence in Charleston. She will test Kessler in the first round, but is likely to come up short against the American on Monday.

Predicted Winner: McCartney Kessler

2) Belinda Bencic vs Magda Linette

Bencic is the sixth seed in Wuhan - Source: Getty

Next up, Belinda Bencic will square off against Magda Linette in the first round of the Ningbo Open.

Bencic has been consistent for most of the season. After a semifinal finish in Wimbledon, she reached the last 16 in Wuhan and Beijing. Despite a solid performance against Iga Swiatek, the second seed defeated her in the Wuhan Open last week.

Meanwhile, Magda Linette has shown glimpses of her top form this year. She reached the semifinals of the Nottingham Open, which was her best result on tour. The Pole will enter Ningbo after early exits in Wuhan and Beijing.

Linette is on a five-match losing streak on the main tour. She'll be up against a formidable opponent and is most likely to begin will a loss in the Ningbo Open.

Predicted Winner: Belinda Bencic

3) Wang Xiyu vs Diana Shnaider

Xiyu is unseeded at the Wuhan Open - Source: Getty

Next up, Wang Xiyu will take on Diana Shnaider in the first round of the Ningbo Open.

Xiyu has had a quiet season this year. Apart from a title-winning run in Lexington (ITF W75), she's hardly made a significant impact on tour. The Chinese local will enter Ningbo after a second round exit in Beijing. She was defeated by Linda Noskova, 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Diana Shnaider has had a decent season so far. After a quarterfinal appearance in Queen's Club, she clinched the title in Monterrey and reached the second round in Seoul. The Russian will enter Ningbo after early exits in Wuhan and Beijing.

Despite winning a title this year, Shnaider has been inconsistent in the last few weeks. The Russian will need to play out of her skin to win this round and begin with a win in Ningbo.

Predicted Winner: Diana Shnaider

4) Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Zeynep Sonmez

Lastly, Aliaksandra Sasnovich will take on Zeynep Sonmez in the first round of the Ningbo Open.

Sasnovich has worked hard fo her results this year. After a semifinal run in Cluj-Napoca. she reached the second round in Wimbledon via the qualifiers. The Belarusian also reached the third round in Beijing, but lost to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

Sonmez, on the other hand, has had a tough season so far. After a quarterfinal appearance in Merida, she reached the third round in Wimbledon and last 16 in Rabat. The Turkish pro will enter Ningbo after first round exit (qualifying) in Wuhan.

Both players have secured a main draw berth in Ningbo via the qualifiers. Sasnovich has beaten some solid competitors in the last few rounds and should be able to begin with a win on Monday.

Predicted Winner: Aliaksandra Sasnovich

