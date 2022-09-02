US Open 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Denis Shapovalov vs (9) Andrey Rublev.

Date: September 3, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Denis Shapovalov vs Andrey Rublev preview

Andrey Rublev plays a forehand against Kwon Soon-woo at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

Ninth seed Andrey Rublev will take on 19th seed Denis Shapavalov in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

Rublev made a fast start to the year by winning titles in Marseille, Dubai, and Belgrade. Since then, however, he has failed to make another final on the tour.

The Russian was pushed all the way in the US Open first round by Serbia's Laslo Djere, but managed to get through in five sets, 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4.

He was clinical in his second-round match against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, getting past him in straight sets to set up an entertaining match against Shapovalov.

US Open Tennis @usopen Andrey Rublev rolls into Round 3. Andrey Rublev rolls into Round 3. https://t.co/G9aakbThRc

Shapovalov, on the other hand, is having an ordinary season by his standards, winning 21 matches and losing 18. Other than the Australian Open, where he made the quarterfinals, the Canadian has fared poorly in the Majors.

Shapovalov has been pushed in both of his matches at the US Open, but battled through on both occasions. He needed five sets to beat Marc-Andrea Huesler and looked ragged against Roberto Carballes Baena before winning in four sets.

TSN @TSN_Sports Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the 3rd round of the Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the 3rd round of the #USOpen 🇨🇦 Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the 3rd round of the #USOpen. https://t.co/7tFHcdR2VQ

Denis Shapovalov vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

The duo have squared off four times, with the head-to-head tied at 2-2. Rublev won their most recent encounter at the 2021 St. Petersburg Open.

Denis Shapovalov vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over & Under) Denis Shapavalov Andrey Rublev

Denis Shapovalov vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Denis Shapovalov during his match against Roberto Carballes Baena at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

Rublev is the slight favorite heading into this third-round match, although Shapovalov is more than capable of coming out on top.

Both players are known for their aggressive style of play and powerful groundstrokes.

Shapavalov has struggled this season and looked bothered for much of the first two rounds in New York. He has served 24 double faults across the two matches and cannot afford more of the same if he is to get past Rublev.

One positive for the Canadian is that he won more than 86% of points on his first serve in his last match against Carballes Baena.

Rublev struggled in his first match, but looked impressive against Kwon in the second round. He won 83% of his first-serve points and smashed 12 aces.

This is a tough match to call as both players have a similar approach. But considering Shapovalov's lack of confidence at the moment, expect Rublev to win the big moments and make his way through to the Round of 16.

Pick: Rublev in five sets.

