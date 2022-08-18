Cincinnati 2022: Ben Shelton vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open 

Match Details

Fixture: Ben Shelton vs (9) Cameron Norrie

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Date: August 18, 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard court.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | Canada - TSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Ben Shelton vs Cameron Norrie preview

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain serves Andy Murray of Great Britain during the Western & Southern Open

Ninth seed Cam Norrie will take on American teenager Ben Shelton in the third round of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday.

It has been yet another impressive season for the British No. 1 on the ATP tour. He has won 39 out of 57 matches this year, with two titles in Delray Beach and Lyon to his name.

He even made a mark in the Grand Slams when he reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships in front of his home crowd. He lost the match to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The World No. 11 has continued his form heading into the Cincinnati Masters. He won two three-setters against rising youngster Holger Rune in the opening round and came from a set back to get the better of Andy Murray in the second round.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton has had an excellent season and Cincinnati Masters campaign so far. The American seems to have stepped up to another level in the US summer swing this year, reaching two Challenger series finals and securing his first ATP tour win in Atlanta. Shelton entertained fans with his powerful and aggressive gameplay and stunned Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round of the event.

But it was his dominant performance against fifth seed Casper Ruud that captured the attention of the tennis fans. He blew away the French Open finalist in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to book his place in his maiden round of 16 on the tour.

Ben Shelton vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

The duo have never faced each other and this will be the first meeting between the pair on the ATP tour, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Ben Shelton +210 +3.5 (-115) 3 sets (+150) Cameron Norrie -275 -3.5 (-120) 2 sets (-200)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Norrie will be the favorite heading into the match and the Brit will hope to reach 40 match-wins for the season on Thursday.

His performance against Murray once again proved to be one of the most difficult players to beat on tour right now. He won 74% of the points on his first serve against one of the greatest returns of all time and pummeled 33 winners for 24 unforced errors.

While it will be a completely new experience for Shelton, the teenager is running high on confidence and is playing very well in Cincinnati this week. He won 86% of his points on his serve against the World No. 5 to give his rival no chance. Combined with his powerful groundstrokes, the teenager can give Norrie a run for his money.

However, Norrie's consistent game, powerful forehand and high tennis IQ give him the edge against the teenager and the Brit will likely end Shelton's dream run in Cincinnati.

Pick: Norrie in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan