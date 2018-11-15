Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert overpower Kubot-Melo

Herbert and Mahut at the 2018 Nitto ATP Finals

French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in their second match at the 2018 Nitto ATP Finals.

After facing defeat to the top-seeded pair of Pavic and Marach in their opener, it was a must-win match for the French pair as they got their first win of the tournament.

Mahut who was battling a foot injury after tumbling down in his first match reassured the French Tennis Federation that there is nothing to worry about and that the minor niggle will not affect his chances of participation in the upcoming Davis Cup Final against Croatia later this month.

An early break of serve gave the French pair the advantage in the first set as their opponents never really found their groove in the first set. Herbert and Mahut won an impressive 62 per cent of second-serve return points and did not face a single break point en route to their 70-minute victory, improving to a 21-10 record this season.

"It is the best match we have played together here," said Herbert. "It is a good feeling right now because the matches were not like this every time."

The eighth-seeded pair is making their 4th consecutive appearance at the ATP Finals and is yet to make the semi-finals at the O2 arena. They will be looking to put up a strong show in their final group game against the crowd favorites Mike Bryan and Jack Sock to seal a semi-final berth.

A double break in the first set and a quick break in the second set combined with a solid service display was the key to the Frenchmen winning the match.

Herbert and Mahut who in June became just the third all-French pair in the Open Era to win at Roland Garros, will be looking to finish the ATP season on a high with a victory in the tournament as they look to don the national colors in the upcoming Davis Cup final against Croatia later this month.