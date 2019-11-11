Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Group Stage, where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Daniil Medvedev practising ahead of his first match at the ATP Finals 2019

Daniil Medvedev will begin his challenge as not just the leader of the ATP NextGen but also as one of the biggest contenders for the ATP Finals 2019 title. Considering the supreme consistency the 23-year-old has shown since the Wimbledon Championships, it is hard not to consider him as one of the favorites.

With his fabulous movement on the court and his flat groundstrokes, the Russian has cemented his place among the elite members of the ATP tour.

A run to the final in Washington was what started his stupendous run. That was followed by a determined display from the 6'6" Muscovite that culminated in title wins at the Cincinnati Masters, the Shanghai Masters and St. Petersburg, and runner-up finishes at the US Open and Montreal Masters.

His quest to reach a seventh consecutive final, at the Paris Masters, did not materialize as he bowed out in his opening match of the season's final Masters 1000 tournament.

Even though the early loss may have worried the Medvedev camp initially, it certainly gave the World No. 4 an opportunity to rest and recharge his batteries ahead of the season finale. That is something his opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, wouldn't enjoy in this battle between two ATP Finals debutants.

The 21-year-old Greek might be placed just two spots below the Russian on the ATP Rankings chart but he has found Medvedev to be an insurmountable barrier every time the two have locked horns. The Russian has emerged victorious in each of their five meetings so far, although Tsitsipas did manage to sneak a set on four occasions.

On paper, Medvedev is undoubtedly the favourite in this clash but the Greek star will definitely give his all to make it competitive.

Prediction: Medvedev in three sets

Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Tournament Name: Nitto ATP World Tour Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Category: ATP Finals

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: The O2 Arena

Prize Money: US$9,000,000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court at 7:30 pm IST on 11th November 2019

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.