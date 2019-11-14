Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Dominic Thiem vs Matteo Berrettini, Group Stage, where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Dominic Thiem

If there is one player who can be called outstanding at this year's ATP Finals, it is none other than Dominic Thiem. The World No. 5's mastery of hardcourts has come as a pleasant surprise and he has been gaining confidence with every win.

The fact that he has won more titles on hardcourts this year, one of which is an ATP Masters 1000, is evidence of his comfort level on the surface. All of this culminated in an absolutely dazzling start for the Austrian at the season finale.

Nobody envisaged him beating both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who share 11 ATP Finals titles between them. Thiem managed to prevail over the Swiss 7-5, 7-5, but it was always going to be the 16-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic who presented him with the sternest test. But Thiem passed that with flying colours in a 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5) win that saw some breathtaking tennis from both players.

The two wins enabled him to become the first player from Group Andre Agassi to secure a semi-final berth and Thiem will now be eager to keep his momentum going when he meets the eighth seed Matteo Berrettini later tonight. The Italian has lost both his matches so far but will enter this clash with nothing to lose as he aims to go out on a high.

However, in possession of a 2-1 edge in their head-to-head record and having beaten the Italian in their most recent encounter in the Vienna semi-finals, Thiem will be gunning for another triumph to finish the round-robin stages on a flawless note.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Tournament Name: Nitto ATP World Tour Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Category: ATP Finals

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: The O2 Arena

Prize Money: US$9,000,000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (5) Dominic Thiem vs (8) Matteo Berrettini on Centre Court at 7:30 pm IST on 14th November 2019

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.

