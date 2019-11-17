Nitto ATP Finals 2019, Dominic Thiem vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 17 Nov 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE

Dominic Thiem

The final ATP match of the year is here and it will see a new champion being crowned at the ATP Finals in London today. For both Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas, it will be the biggest achievement of their career as the summit showdown at the prestigious season finale will see no member of the famed Big Three for only the third time in 16 years.

Even if the Grand Slams still remain in the iron grip of the sport's senior statesmen, the ATP Finals this week surely has witnessed a change of guard. Dominic Thiem, at 26, is by no means from the sprightly NextGen but his assured performances against the game's best on his least preferable indoor hardcourts speak volumes of his intent in bridging the gap with the Big Three.

Having won hardcourt titles at Indian Wells Masters, Vienna and Beijing, the two-time French Open runner-up had somewhat declared himself as a contender for the big titles on surfaces other than clay. But it was nowhere more evident than at the O2 Arena this week, where he stunned Federer in straight sets and then went on to pull off a gritty three-set win over Novak Djokovic.

It would have been a real shame, if all these heroic efforts, he had failed to reach the final. But the Austrian did rebound from his final round robin match loss to Matteo Berrettini to end the title defence of Alexander Zverev and give himself a chance to finish his career-best season on a high.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Standing between him and what could be the biggest trophy of his career is the youngest of the eight-man field this year - the 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek played beyond his years against a struggling Federer to romp into the final and continue his memorable debut at this tournament.

That Tsitsipas managed to save 11 out of the 12 break points he faced, says a lot about his resilience and determination. It could be something that the Austrian needs to take note of before heading off for the final battle.

However, having come back from a set down against the Greek in the final at the China Open, the World No. 5 surely knows a thing or two about playing the sixth-ranked player. On paper and by sheer dint of his record, Thiem should be the one favoured to come through but Tsitsipas' tremendous hunger and desire to excel might just have a say in it.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Tournament Name: Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Category: Year-ending championships

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: The O2 Arena

Prize Money: US$9,000,000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (5) Dominic Thiem vs (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court at 11:30 pm IST on 17th November 2019

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.