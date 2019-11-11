Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, Group Stage, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more
Initially apprehensive about making an appearance, Rafael Nadal claims to have bounced back into health and is ready to make a charge at the year-end championships.
Nadal has never bagged the title at the ATP Finals, despite playing in the tournament eight times before this year. A finalist in 2010 and 2013, Nadal couldn't get past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on those two occasions respectively.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion will hope to correct that record and win the title in the 2019 edition.
After an explosive Sunday night beginning, Nadal will take on defending champion and World No. 7 Alexander Zverev in the second match on Monday. Drawn in the Andre Agassi group, Nadal also has Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev for company.
Nadal has had a super year on tour, bagging his 12th French Open title and a 4th one at the US Open. Just one Slam away from equaling Federer's record of 20, the current World No. 1 will hope to start his bid for a first ATP Finals title on a positive note.
Zverev, who hasn't been in the best form of late, would have a tough job on his hands facing the Spaniard, against whom he has lost five out of five matches. It promises to be a blockbuster night of tennis at the O2 Arena, as the two men go head-to-head for the sixth time.
Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019
Tournament name: Nitto ATP World Tour Finals 2019
Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019
Category: ATP Finals
Location: London, United Kingdom
Venue: The O2 Arena
Prize Money: US$9,000,000
Surface: Indoor hardcourt
Schedule: (1) Rafael Nadal v (7) Alexander Zverev on Centre Court, 1:30 A.M IST on 12th November 2019
Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India
The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.
Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019
Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).
Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.