Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Group Stage, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more 

The much-heated debate that was doing the rounds before the beginning of the Nitto ATP Finals have finally been put to rest with Rafael Nadal set to end the year as Number 1.

In a strange pattern of events, it was due to Roger Federer's emphatic triumph over a meek Novak Djokovic that gifted Nadal the peace of retaining the top slot on the tour.

That said and done, Nadal still has a lot to achieve on his own while the ATP Finals trophy is still amiss from his cabinet.

Having lost his opening group stage match against Alexander Zverev, Nadal produced some unbelievable tennis against the Russian star, Daniil Medvedev.

Fighting back from a set down, Nadal stunned the spectators at the O2 Arena which reminded everyone why he is the year-ending World No.1, undoubtedly. Due to clash with an undefeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rafael Nadal will have his hands full today.

The 21-year-old Greek has been phenomenal of late as he crushed the challenge of Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev in straight-set victories.

Rafael Nadal leads the head to head against Tsitsipas at 4-1 but the Greek star has shown a lot of promise and we shouldn't be surprised if he pulls off a stunner today.

The chances of Nadal making it to the semis is a little precarious though. In the other Group Andre Agassi match, if Zverev, the defending champion, triumphs over Medvedev then the German will go onto the semis.

Even if Nadal wins against Tsitsipas, he would have to exit if Zverev wins.

For now, Nadal can rest easy knowing he is the No. 1 and give it his all against a belligerent Tsitsipas who hopes to cause harm in the Spaniard's camp.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Tournament Name: Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Category: Year-ending championships

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: The O2 Arena

Prize Money: $9,000,000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Rafael Nadal v (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court at 7:30 P.M IST on 15th November 2019

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.