Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

London debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas

It has been a bumpy year for Alexander Zverev but there were no signs to indicate that when the defending champion took down Rafael Nadal in his opening match at the ATP Finals 2019. Playing the Spaniard in his first match at this edition of the tournament, Zverev looked rock solid.

It was a simple straight-set victory for the 22-year-old German as he won against Nadal in 6-2, 6-4. For Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has had a brilliant year, his London debut couldn't have been better as he defeated a very in-form Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-4 to set up a date with Zverev.

With that, the ATP Finals will be witnessing a face-off between the youngest players in the top 8 as the 21-year-old Tsitsipas will clash against the 22-year-old Zverev.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev

For Zverev, the big win over Nadal would bolster his confidence as it also enabled him to complete wins over each member of the Big Three at this tournament, something not many can achieve.

As glorious as it may sound, Zverev will once again have a tough challenge on his hands when he faces the Greek. Tsitsipas leads their head-to-head record at 3-1, with two of the wins coming in 2019 itself.

Things are thus highly unpredictable here as both of them look to be in fine form, coming into this match with soaring confidence. Having demolished Nadal and Medvedev respectively, Zverev and Tsitsipas will fight tooth and nail for a place in the semi-finals.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Tournament name: Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Category: Year-ending championships

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: The O2 Arena

Prize Money: US$9,000,000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas v (7) Alexander Zverev on Centre Court at 1:30 A.M IST on 14th November 2019

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.