Nitto ATP Finals 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (5) Alexander Zverev

Date: 16 November 2020

Tournament: Nitto ATP Finals 2020

Round: Round-robin stage

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP Finals

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $5,700,000

Match timing: 8 pm GMT, 1.30 AM IST (November 17)

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony / Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview

Alexander Zverev during a practice session ahead of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

A week after locking horns at the Paris Masters final, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are all set to meet again at the ATP Finals on Monday.

Alexander Zverev has so far had a spectacular season after the resumption of the tour. The only blot on an otherwise fabulous season was his opening-round defeat to Andy Murray at the Cincinnati Masters. Since then, the German has gone on to reach the US Open final as well as the fourth round of the French Open.

When the tour moved to indoor hardcourts, the 23-year-old simply went on a tear. He won back-to-back titles at home in Cologne and looked the favorite to win the Paris Masters too. It only took a resurgent Daniil Medvedev and his mind-blowing defense to bring an end to that winning streak.

Medvedev won their face-off at the Paris Masters final 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 and will hope to repeat those heroics over the 2018 champion at the ATP Finals.

Daniil Medvedev with the Paris Masters trophy

For most of the year, Daniil Medvedev struggled to match the highs of his breakthrough 2019 season. The most notable achievements for the World No. 4 prior to the Paris Masters week were a couple of semifinals at the US Open and the ATP Cup.

It all changed in the final Masters 1000 event of the year. Showing flashes of the form that took him to the 2019 US Open final, Medvedev won his first title of 2020.

An in-form Alex de Minaur could not stop him. Medvedev came back from a set down to win the pre-quarterfinal match 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. The irrepressible Alexander Zverev too bowed out to him in the final after a fantastic start.

This is the best preparation Daniil Medvedev could have asked for before taking on the creme de la creme of the sport in London.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Alexander Zverev leads their head-to-head record

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have squared off seven times, with the German holding a 5-2 lead in their head-to-head record.

While Zverev dominated the early part of their rivalry, winning four matches in a row, Medvedev has won two out of the last three.

Both those wins came in the finals of ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. At Shanghai last year, the Russian blew away Zverev 6-4, 6-1 to register his first-ever win over his nemesis. Medvedev's second win happens to have come in their most recent encounter at the Paris Masters final.

Zverev's last win over Medvedev incidentally came at the ATP Finals in 2019, where he edged the fourth-ranked player 6-4, 7-6(4).

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Alexander Zverev was in sterling form throughout his Paris Masters campaign. Apart from a three-setter against Adrian Mannarino, the German did not lose a set all the way till the final.

However, it was that physical match against Mannarino, coupled with a thigh injury, that came back to haunt him during the final. The World No. 7 had nothing left in the tank when the match got stretched to the decider.

Daniil Medvedev did not waste any opportunity to run away with the final set, registering a 6-1 blowout.

Zverev's injury still remains a concern. Even though the German has said he should be fine to play on Monday, Medvedev is certainly not the easiest opponent to face under such circumstances.

The Russian's defense is one of the best in the game and he would once again look to tire out Zverev. If the former champion can't find his big serves and his aggressive game, there is a high possibility of the confident Medvedev making it two in a row.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.