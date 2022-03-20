"No one will match Rafa, what Carlos Alcaraz wants is not to become the new Nadal" - Alcaraz's agent Alberto Molina

Carlos Alcaraz's agent, Alberto Molina, believes Rafael Nadal's success cannot be matched and that it is in his client's best interests to forge his own path in the tennis world.

Alcaraz and Nadal are due to square off in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Saturday in what is growing to be an interesting rivalry. The teenager has often drawn comparisons with his more illustrious compatriot given they hail from the same nation and lit the tour alight from a very early age.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Alberto Molina highlighted the importance of Alcaraz managing to carve his own identity.

"No one will match Rafa. What he wants is not to become the new Nadal, it is to become Carlos Alcaraz. Achieve the best possible career," Alcaraz's agent said.

Molina, who has also worked with David Ferrer, explained how the now-retired Spaniard saw his achievements downplayed due to constant comparisons with Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz's agent insisted that he did not want his client to suffer the same fate.

"I want to pass on to him what I experienced while following the career of David Ferrer," Molina said. "David has had a wonderful career, but if people start comparing it to Rafa's, it throws a veil. I don't want that to happen to Carlos."

“If you accept being compared to one of the best in history, you will never be appeased" - Carlos Alcaraz's agent

Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open

Alberto Molina believes one can never gain satisfaction if they continuously compare themselves with the best in the business. As such, Molina revealed that he advises Alcaraz to give due credit for all his achievements.

"My message is: 'If you accept being compared to one of the best in history, you will never be appeased'," Alberto Molina said. "You have to look at everything you achieve and give it the value it deserves. "

During the interview, Molina claimed how David Ferrer always opined that having Nadal as a benchmark improved him as a player. Alcaraz's agent reckons his client could draw similar benefits.

"David always said he became a better player thanks to Rafa, which is true. If Carlos positions himself correctly in relation to all of this, it will also make him better."

Alcaraz will be looking to score his first-ever win over Nadal when the two meet in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters. The two have played each other only once so far, with the 21-time Major champion handing the youngster a 6-1, 6-2 beatdown in last year's Madrid Masters.

