Noma Noha Akugue vs Lola Radivojevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Mallorca Women's Championships 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Noma Noha Akugue vs Lola Radivojevic
Date: October 10, 2025
Tournament: Mallorca Women's Championships
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Mallorca, Spain
Category: WTA 125
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | Worldwide - WTA Unlocked
Noma Noha Akugue vs Lola Radivojevic preview
Noma Noha Akugue will square off against Lola Radivojevic in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Women's Championships 2025.
Noha Akugue kicked off her campaign in Mallorca with a 6-4, 6-1 upset win over fourth seed Panna Udvardy. She was up against Carole Monnet in the second round. The first set descended into chaos around the halfway mark, with neither player being able to hold serve. A fifth consecutive break of serve, this time in the German's favor, helped her capture the set.
The second set wasn't as dramatic, with a three-game run towards the end by Monnet leveling the proceedings. She dealt the first blow in the third set, going up a break to lead 6-5. However, she failed to close out the match in the next game despite having two match points. Noha Akugue managed to force a tie-break, in which she came out on top for a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) win.
A 6-4, 6-3 win over Miriam Bulgaru put Radivojevic in the second round, where Oleksandra Oliynykova awaited her. The Serb needed a single break of serve in each set to wrap up a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory.
Noma Noha Akugue vs Lola Radivojevic head-to-head
Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Radivojevic won their previous meeting in three sets at an ITF event in Amstelveen a couple of years ago.
Noma Noha Akugue vs Lola Radivojevic odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Noma Noha Akugue vs Lola Radivojevic prediction
Noha Akugue showed nerves of steel in the previous round, fending off a couple of match points to get over the finish line. It marked her 29th win of the season, and she's through to the quarterfinals for the seventh time this year. Her best result this year has been an ITF title Oldenzaal.
Radivojevic came quite close to claiming her maiden WTA 125 title a week ago but lost to Sara Bejlek in the Consenza final. She played a solid match against Oliynykova in the previous round, not even facing a single break point throughout the contest. She improved her record for the season to 32-24 with the win.
Radivojevic staged a comeback to beat Noha Akugue in their previous meeting two years ago, which was also on clay. The latter won their other match in this rivalry, albeit on carpet. The Serb's current form and performance in the previous round makes her the favorite to win this match.
Pick: Lola Radivojevic to win in straight sets.
Noma Noha Akugue vs Lola Radivojevic betting tips
Tip 1: Lola Radivojevic to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.