Tennis fans have criticized the media for hyping up Ben Shelton ahead of his match against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Alcaraz and Shelton are scheduled to play each other in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday, August 9. Both have not played against each other so far. Alcaraz received a bye in his first-round match, whereas Shelton defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles in his opener.

The American rose to fame after reaching the quarterfinals in his maiden Australian Open appearance this year. Shelton, however, has failed to achieve the same level, crashing out in the early stages of tournaments, including a first-round exit at the French Open and a second-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships.

Despite the poor run, Shelton has received constant attention from the media. Ahead of the American's tie against Alcaraz, Tennis TV wrote:

"The Hype is Real!"

Tennis TV faced the heat from fans for exaggerating the upcoming encounter. A fan complained about Shelton being put under pressure by the media and wrote:

"I feel bad for Shelton that y’all hype him up soooo much. I’m excited for him and like him a lot. But it’s a lot of pressure, let him develop"

Another user ridiculed Tennis TV's approach, writing:

"Tennis TV obsession with Ben Shelton needs to be studied at Harvard"

A fan argued that Shelton was not on par with Alcaraz.

"I don't understand why the tennis media do this? Ben is young and not even close to Carlos level," the fan wrote.

A user, however, was optimistic about Shelton giving a fight to the World No. 1.

"Why media is overhyping this guy so much? He is good and I like it, but by saying these things you hurt him instead of helping him. Having said that, I hope it will be a good match, I think Ben could give Carlos a little problem," the user tweeted.

"Carlos Alcaraz does not want to see your name next to his" - Christopher Eubanks told Ben Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz

During an interaction on the sidelines of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, Christopher Eubanks told Ben Shelton that none of the players, including Carlos Alcaraz, wanted to face the World No. 41. Shelton remarked that he wished to be invincible while competing in tournaments and said:

"I want to be that dude in the draw that there's not one player who wants to see me. I'm not talking just doesn't, I'm talking scared of me."

Eubanks replied to Shelton's statement:

"All right, next. Who wants to see you right now? Who wants to see you right now? Carlos Alcaraz does not want to see your name next to his. I can promise you that."