"Not the first time that Rafael Nadal is able to come out 100% physically fit few days after he's injured and barely walking" - Novak Djokovic after QF loss at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal showed Novak Djokovic the exit door at the 2022 French Open on Tuesday with a magnificent 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) win in the quarterfinals. Nadal played some immaculate tennis from start to finish, not giving the Serb a whiff of a chance when it mattered the most, closing out victory in just over four hours.

Speaking to the media after the defeat, Djokovic made a remark about the Mallorcan's fitness which could either be deemed as sly or an honest appraisal of the latter's fitness condition.

A journalist asked Djokovic to comment on Nadal's imperious physicality during the match in light of his recent injury concerns.

The Spaniard sat out for close to six months last year due to a chronic foot injury. He then suffered a stress fracture in his ribs in March this year and struggled physically upon his comeback a month later.

However, the Serb bluntly declared that he did not see Nadal showing any signs of physical problems.

"I didn't see any problems," said the Serb. "No, I'm not (surprised by his physical condition)."

Nadal also spent over four hours on the court in his fourth-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday. The match lasted five sets - a fact pointed out to Djokovic by the journalist, possibly in a bid to get a more detailed response from the Serb.

The world No. 1 stressed that Nadal's swift recoveries no longer surprise him, possibly insinuating that the Spaniard exaggerates his injuries.

"No, I'm not surprised at all," the Serb continued. "It's not the first time that he, you know, is able to few days after he's injured and barely walking to come out 100% physically fit. You know, he's done it many times in his career, so I'm not surprised."

"Congrats to Rafael Nadal and his team, no doubt he deserved it" - Novak Djokovic

In a separate answer, Djokovic admitted that the 13-time champion was the "better player" in key points.

"Well, congratulations to Nadal. He was a better player I think in important moments," said the Serb.

Nadal raced to a 6-2, 3-0 lead in the match before the World No. 1 clawed back to restore parity at one set all. However, the Mallorcan brushed off Djokovic's comeback to nose ahead as soon as the third set began, regaining control of the match.

The 20-time Major champion highlighted how the 13-time French Open champion elevated his game by a few levels in the third set.

"(Nadal) Started very well. You know, I didn't start so great, 6-2, 3-Love, double break down," he said. "I was gaining momentum as I was coming back in the second set, managed to win the second set, and I thought, okay, you know, I'm back in the game."

"But then he had another two, three fantastic games at the beginning of the third," he continued. "He was just able to take his tennis to another level in those, particularly moments at the beginning of all sets, actually, except the fourth."

The defending champion served for the fourth set and was a point away from taking the match into a decider on a couple of occasions. However, he failed to close it out, costing him the match and leaving him crestfallen during the press conference.

"I had my chances. You know, I had my chances in the fourth. Served for the set, couple set points," Djokovic said. "Yeah, just one or two shots. Could have taken me into a fifth. Then it's really anybody's match."

The Serb reiterated his reverence for Nadal's performance, calling the Mallorcan a "great champion."

"But again, he showed why he's a great champion," Djokovic said. "You know, staying there mentally tough and finishing the match the way he did. Congrats to him and his team. No doubt he deserved it."

