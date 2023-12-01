A recent comment by Fred Meyer, a self-confessed fan of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, about the poor record of Novak Djokovic against the two tennis greats in Grand Slams at their peak has set off a flurry of reactions on social media.

Meyer, who works as a journalist for the ATP Tour, took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind Djokovic fans that he had a 1-9 record against prime Federer and Nadal at Majors. He said:

"Reminder that Novak Djokovic is 1-9 against peak Fedal at slams and his only win was against Federer with mono. It’s crazy how people think that he is the goat. He got owned by Federer and Nadal in their peak. Only wins when they are injured."

Meyer's diatribe against Djokovic received instant criticism from fans and critics of the Serbian great. While Meyer got support from Federer and Nadal fans, Djokovic's supporters promptly came to the rescue of their icon with quotes and statistics to show that the Serb has been the most consistent among the Big-3.

While Roger Federer (20 Majors) was considered the GOAT for several years by fans and pundits alike, Nadal outclassed him by winning more Slam titles (22) and the men's singles gold at the Olympics. Djokovic, however, has now surpassed the duo by winning the most number of Grand Slam titles (24) in the Open Era.

The Serb also has more Masters 1000 titles to his name than the duo (most in history) and has reigned as the World No. 1 for longer than Nadal and Federer.

"It's not Djokovic's fault that he had a longer peak than Fed and nadal, who is only one year younger than him. Djokovic is the GOAT because he has the most meaningful records and anything else is ifs, buts and maybes," the fan said.

"Novak is peaking at 36 years old At 36 Fed was getting crushed by the GOAT. At 36 Nadal can't even play. All that blood doping is catching up with him," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have always accepted defeat better than Novak Djokovic" - Former ATP Player Younes El Aynaoui

Italy Tennis ATP Finals

Former ATP Player Younes El Aynaoui recently weighed in on the ever-continuing debate on who is the greatest in men's tennis. The Moroccan was of the opinion that the Serb’s statistical dominance should not be the sole criterion for the GOAT debate.

El Aynaoui credited Nadal and Federer for dealing better with failure than Djokovic and placed them ahead of Djokovic in the debate for the same reason.

"On paper, Novak is making an increasing difference, he continues to add titles. Then we would also have to evaluate the behavior and the person, in that sense, for me Rafa and Roger are above. It's a personal opinion," he told Spanish tennis outlet Punto de Break.

"Rafa and Roger have always accepted defeat better than Novak, perhaps that is why he has won more than them. But not everything is about the record, above all is the person," he added.

