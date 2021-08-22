"Nothing crazy there, it's not astrophysics" - Stefanos Tsitsipas defends controversial bathroom break in SF loss to Zverev

Stefanos Tsitsipas was engulfed in controversy after he took a lengthy bathroom break in his semi-final loss to Alexander Zverev at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Saturday.

Tsitsipas walked off the court with his entire kit bag after losing the first set, much to the annoyance of Zverev, who questioned the legitimacy of the Greek's actions.

Zverev even suggested that Tsitsipas might be getting illegal coaching during the break. To make matters worse, Tsitsipas' father-coach Apostolos could be seen texting on his phone during his son's eight-minute bathroom break.

Tsitsipas, who is known to take bathroom breaks in longer matches, was quick to defend his actions. During his post-match press-conference, the Greek insisted that he took the break just to change his clothes and that he was not attempting anything "crazy."

"I have already said it. Nothing crazy. It's not astrophysics. I'm heading towards the locker room to go change my T-shirt. I don't think it would be very nice if I change shorts on the court in front of everybody. I prefer to do that in the locker room, including socks and shoes," he explained.

Despite coming in for heavy criticism, Tsitsipas said he will continue to take such breaks in the future.

"I'm a person that sweats a bit more than others. I think it's acceptable. Some people were teasing me and making fun of this, but it's just how it works for me," he said. "People have to understand. I'm not going to stop doing it, because it makes me feel better when I step out on the court to begin the new set."

"The referee doesn't have the best reputation on tour among players" - Stefanos Tsitsipas hits out at chair umpire

Stefanos Tsitsipas attempted to take a second bathroom break after the end of the second set. However, the chair umpire prevented the Greek from leaving the court, saying he had used up his quota of breaks.

According to the rulebook, a player is entitled to just one bathroom break during a match, but Tsitsipas was still unhappy with the chair umpire's decision. Tsitsipas said he needed another change of clothes as he was sweating to the point that he could no longer hold his racket.

"Look, the referee doesn't have the best reputation on tour among players. I wanted to go change in the third set, because I was pouring wet. Couldn't even hold my racquet," Tsitsipas said.

"The referee decided not to give me that break that I really wanted to go change clothes and change all of my wet clothes that, you know, weren't ideal for me to continue at that third set."

The Greek believes Zverev's cynical response to his bathroom break after the first set might have influenced the chair umpire.

"I somehow managed it, but it wasn't nice of him not to let me go. I don't know if the player's reaction influenced that, or it is in the rulebook, which I don't think it is, I will check it later. A player shall be allowed to go to the bathroom in each single set, as far as I know it."

Tsitsipas revealed that he has had many previous run-ins with the chair umpire, who according to the Greek, "customizes the rules to his own liking."

"The referee, for some reason, wanted to customize the rules up to his liking, which was not nice. I have had issues with this referee in the past. I don't know why he's so strict. I don't know why he wants to head towards his way, and, you know, it's not nice. It's not nice," he said.

"We are trying to play tennis out there, obviously sweating a lot, giving our best effort and our effort is not really being appreciated. I'm very sad to see it be this way."

Edited by Arvind Sriram