Nottingham 2022: Alison Riske vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Fixture: (6) Alison Riske vs (7) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: 12 June 2022.

Match Timing: 1 p.m. local time | 8 a.m. ET | 12 p.m. GMT | 5: 30 p.m. IST

Tournament: Rothesay Open Nottingham 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Nottingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Grass.

Prize money: $239,477.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alison Riske vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Alison Riske will aim to win her fourth WTA singles title

Sixth seed Alison Riske takes on seventh seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham on Sunday.

The American has won 16 out of 26 matches this season, with a run to the final of the Adelaide International 2 being her best result so far. Riske began her campaign in Nottingham by beating Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-3 in the first round. She then defeated Carolina Garcia in straight sets to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Riske came back from a set down to defeat Harriet Dart 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. She then defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her second final this season.

Beatriz Haddad Maia has won 13 out of 23 matches this season, which included a run to the semifinals of the Monterrey Open. The Brazilian kicked off her campaign in Nottingham by defeating Wang Qiang in the first round despite going a set down.

She then defeated Yuriko Miyazaki in straight sets to set up a quarter-final clash with top seed Maria Sakkari. Haddad Maia stunned the Greek by beating her 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and sealing her place in the semifinals. She made the final by beating Tereza Martincova after the latter was forced to retire due to injury.

Alison Riske vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

The two players have never met before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. Haddad Maia will be aiming to win her first WTA singles title, while Riske will capture her fourth if she is triumphant.

Alison Riske vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Beatriz Haddad Maia +135 +2.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-110) Alison Riske -175 -2.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-125)

Alison Riske vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Riske will enter the match as the slight favorite given her pedigree on grass. On the surface, the American has won 50 out of 78 matches. However, Haddad Maia should not be written off considering that she ousted Maria Sakkari in the last eight.

Riske plays an aggressive brand of tennis and will look to put her opponent on the back foot with her powerful groundstrokes. The The 31-year-old will not be pleased with her serve this week, though. She has served 11 double faults across her last two matches and will have to tighten up in that area.

Haddad Maia, on the other hand, has performed much better on serve, winning 85% of points on her first serve in her previous match against Martincova and 77% against Sakkari. The Brazilian possesses a strong forehand and likes to make her way to the net. She doesn't have a lot of experience on grass, but has shown that she is more than capable on the surface.

Both players will give it their all in the final, but considering Riske's pedigree on the surface, she should be able to come through even if she does drop a set.

Pick: Riske to win in three sets.

